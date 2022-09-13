環亞國際醫療集團（01143.HK）根據《收購守則》公告溢價80%增發引入大股東

|
|
|Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 20:50 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2022年9月13日 - (亞太商訊) - 2022年9月13日，港股主板上市企業環亞國際醫療科技集團有限公司(以下簡稱“環亞國際醫療集團”，01143.HK)發佈公告稱，該公司與認購人中國新零售控股集團有限公司(以下簡稱“中國新零售”）訂立認購協議，據此，認購人有條件同意認購而本公司有條件同意按認購價每股認購股份0.1855港元配發及發行517,600,000股新股份，總代價約96,014,800港元。認購股份將根據于股東特別大會上向獨立股東取得之特別授權配發及發行。
認購股份相當於(1)本公司現有已發行股本約42.9%；及(2)本公司經配發及發行股份擴大之已發行股本30%。認購股份總面值為10,352,000港元。
據悉，認購人中國新零售旗下分別控股上海聯萬科技有限公司、上海萬物互聯資料科技有限公司，其主營以數位化資產業務為基礎的數位化平臺，將物聯網、雲計算、人工智慧技術深度融合，打造集團科技硬核競爭力，據悉，中國新零售旗下綠色能源資產數位化平臺業務2021年營收超過16億元人民幣。
公告指，認購價為每股認購股份0.1855港元，較最後交易日在聯交所所報收市價每股0.104港元溢價約78.36%。
公告內容顯示，公司董事認為，儘管市場存有各種與經濟及COVID-19疫情相關的不利因素，惟建議可能認購事項涉及的新投資資金和資源將為其提供公司業務振奮發展之契機。
能源資產數位化運營管理業務具有永續輕資產、穩定現金流等特點，近年來其潛在價值不斷被資本市場挖掘，尤其是在新冠疫情後，優質數位化資產業務與實體產業結合後的價值凸顯，其能説明實體產業規模擴張業已成為行業共識。
|
|
|
|
