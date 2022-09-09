Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Friday, 9 September 2022, 16:27 HKT/SGT
來源 China Health Group
中國衞生集團(00673)擬認購一間開發猴痘病毒快速檢測試劑盒公司20%股權

香港, 2022年9月9日 - (亞太商訊)  - 中國衛生集團有限公司（「中國衛生集團」，「公司」及其附屬公司，合稱「集團」；股份代號：673），認購人(公司的全資附屬公司隆恆投資有限公司)擬以代價400萬港元認購目標公司Trillion Silver Limited 2000股股份(佔目標公司經擴大已發行股本的20%);及認購人已同意向目標公司提供本金總額200萬港元的股東貸款。

目標公司為一間於香港註冊成立的公司，其主要從事投資醫療保健產品(包括猴痘病毒快速檢測試劑盒)的研究、開發及製造。目前已投資研究、開發及製造猴痘病毒快速檢測試劑盒。完成後，集團將能夠協同目標公司的投資。藉把握這一機會，集團或可進一步發展與預防猴痘病毒蔓延有關的業務，提高集團未來的盈利能力，並且堅持集團的企業社會責任目標。

中國衛生集團認為，提早發現猴痘病毒攜帶者將有助於遏制猴痘病毒的潛在傳播，從而減低猴痘可能爆發的風險，進而減輕香港已負荷運轉的醫療系統的負擔。於二零二二年七月二十三日，在70多個國家報告猴痘病例後，世衛組織總幹事譚德塞博士宣佈當前的猴痘疫情為國際關注的突發公共衛生事件。於二零二二年九月六日，從海外返港的居民首次確診為猴痘病例。為應對首宗猴痘確診個案，香港衛生防護中心已實施應急預案，包括要求政府加強邊境的衛生監測措施。

關於中國衛生集團有限公司
中國衛生集團有限公司是較早進入中國內地醫療領域的外商投資機構，集團的目標是成為大健康行業內專業的醫療投資管理公司。目前公司的主營業務有醫療器械貿易，投融資管理和醫院運營。


部門 制药及生物技术, 健康与医药
