馬爾他旅遊局與曼聯續簽合作備忘錄

瓦萊塔，馬爾他, 2022年8月31日 - (亞太商訊) - 馬爾他旅遊局於本月宣布，VisitMalta與英超足球勁旅－曼聯足球俱樂部（又稱：曼聯）延續長期合作夥伴關係，向全球超過11億的曼聯球迷介紹、宣傳這個度假勝地！

（由左至右）曼聯聯盟與夥伴關係（Alliances and Partnerships）總監 Ali Edge、 馬爾他旅遊部常任秘書長 Mr. Anthony Gatt、旅遊部部長 Mr. Hon Clayton Bartolo、曼聯球星Denis Irwin、馬爾他旅遊局執行長 Mr. Carlo Micallef、曼聯夥伴關係績效（Partnership Performance）總監 Liam McManus 在老特拉福德球場所舉辦的新聞發布會中合影。

傳奇球星布萊恩·羅布森 （Bryan Robson）與丹尼士·艾雲（Denis Irwin) 於特里頓噴泉廣場（Pjazza Tritoni）合影，宣傳馬爾他觀光。

馬爾他擁有歷史最悠久的曼聯官方國際球迷俱樂部，馬爾他與曼聯之間存在著密不可分的關係。



透過延長合作夥伴關係，VisitMalta將會在曼聯主場賽事、數位行銷管道、社群媒體與文宣中強力曝光。馬爾他旅遊部部長 Mr. Hon Clayton Bartolo、旅遊部常任秘書長 Mr. Anthony Gatt 與馬爾他旅遊局執行長 Mr. Carlo Micallef 共同在老特拉福德球場舉辦的新聞發布會上，宣布了這個令人興奮的消息。



「VisitMalta做為曼聯的官方合作旅遊目的地品牌，除了在歐洲地區外，更將遠征至美洲、亞洲以及中東等市場，將會大幅提升馬爾他群島的能見度並擴大其行銷效益。我對於藉由此次合作以及馬爾他將在未來幾年內發展成為運動觀光樞紐的願景，深感樂觀。」馬爾他旅遊部部長 Clayton Bartolo 強調。



「在疫情期間，當所有體育賽事都處於暫停的狀態下，馬爾他旅遊局必須跳脫傳統思維並將與曼聯的合作關係效益最大化。從不同的面向切入，運用多元的數位方式，讓全世界的曼聯球迷得以看到、參與並接觸馬爾他群島的美，尤其是將曼聯視為最著名運動俱樂部的亞洲地區。當我們步入下一個五年的合作夥伴關係，我們將拓展過去未能觸及的機會，讓這段合作關係更加長久穩固。」馬爾他旅遊局執行長 Carlo Micallef 表示。



曼聯聯盟與夥伴關係（Alliances and Partnerships）總監 Ali Edge 說道：「曼聯與馬爾他有著深厚的歷史淵源，我們非常樂意與馬爾他旅遊局保持合作關係。在國際觀光旅遊仍受限制的情況下，我們對於前幾年的合作關係所達成的效果感到無比驕傲，並期盼繼續延續這段成功的夥伴關係。」



曼聯夥伴關係績效（Partnership Performance）總監 Liam McManus 表示：「自從與馬爾他旅遊局的合作關係啟動後，我們成功持續地為馬爾他這個優質的旅遊目的地帶來高度關注，這有助於馬爾他奠定強而有力的市場基礎，並從後疫情時代中迅速恢復。」



VisitMalta網站上(visitmalta.com)特別提供針對曼聯球迷推出的旅遊專案，鼓勵世界各地的球迷去探索美麗且風情萬種的馬爾他群島。



馬爾他旅遊局執行長 Carlo Micallef 補充說道:「馬爾他旅遊局也將延續去年與曼聯足球學校的合作，藉此提供當地年輕的足球選手汲取寶貴經驗的機會。」



媒體聯絡人

MALTA TOURISM AUTHORITY

Contact: Xiaolong (Monica) Wu

Email: xiaolong.wu@visitmalta.com

Tel: +356 2291 5257

Website: https://www.visitmalta.com/





