Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 24, 2022
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 12:51 HKT/SGT
Share:
重磅 深睿醫療6大創新任務榮登工信部、藥監局揭榜名單

香港, 2022年8月24日 - (亞太商訊)  - 近日，工業和資訊化部和國家藥品監督管理局公示了人工智慧醫療器械創新任務揭榜入圍單位名單。深睿醫療共收穫2個“揭榜單位”和4個“潛力單位”的榮譽。深睿醫療共有6個牽頭或參與的項目上榜，主要聚焦在智慧輔助診斷產品、醫學人工智慧資料庫、臨床試驗平臺、真實世界資料應用等多個方向。上榜項目之多，研究跨度之廣，在醫療人工智慧企業中實屬罕見。



Dr.Wise(R)顱內動脈瘤AI醫學輔助診斷系統

由工信部、藥監局兩部門發起的人工智慧醫療器械創新任務揭榜工作，遴選了一批具備較強創新能力的單位，集中攻關，推動人工智慧醫療器械的創新發展。其中，入圍單位分為“揭榜單位”和“潛力單位”兩類。原則上，“揭榜單位”為創新任務攻關主體，“潛力單位”可自願繼續實施揭榜任務。

01揭榜單位
方向：智慧輔助診斷產品
動脈瘤CT造影影像輔助檢測軟體
深睿醫療本次上榜的動脈瘤CT造影影像輔助檢測軟體專案，在智慧輔助診斷產品的揭榜單位中位元列前茅，這是該專案在一周之內收穫的第三個重磅獎項。

該產品由深睿醫療牽頭，聯合中國人民解放軍東部戰區總醫院等國內知名醫療機構共同開發。通過“AI+醫學影像”輔助模式，應對顱內動脈瘤引發的重大的公共衛生問題。

深睿醫療的動脈瘤CT造影影像輔助檢測軟體是集合顱內血管3D後處理、顱內動脈瘤檢出與輔助分析的一站式動脈瘤檢出AI解決方案。該產品目前已獲准進入NMPA創新醫療器械審核通道。相關研究成果得到國家自然科學基金專案資助，並在Nature Communications（IF: 14.919）發表，是罕見的人工智慧顱內動脈瘤檢測多中心驗證的研究成果。

方向：醫學人工智慧資料庫
面向呼吸疾病的醫學人工智慧資料庫
本專案由四川大學華西醫院牽頭，聯合四川大學、深睿醫療等共同組建的“產學研用醫”攻關團隊共同開發。該資料庫適用於支撐呼吸疾病AI產品的訓練和驗證，同時建立符合呼吸疾病AI產品的資料庫標準及資料安全保護等標準規範。

02潛力單位
方向：智慧輔助診斷產品
肺癌多模態資料融合輔助診斷軟體

該項目由成都華西精准醫學產業創新中心有限公司牽頭，聯合四川大學、深睿醫療共同研發，其臨床價值在於破解早期肺癌漏診；減少早期肺癌誤診；指導肺癌早期精准治療。

方向：人工智慧醫療器械臨床試驗平臺
微創醫學人工智慧醫療器械臨床試驗平臺
該專案由浙江大學醫學院附屬邵逸夫醫院牽頭，聯合浙江大學、深睿醫療等共同實施，預計將為微創/無創的人工智慧輔助診斷設備、人工智慧輔助術前規劃設備、人工智慧手術機器人和手術導航設備提供支撐服務。

心腦血管影像人工智慧臨床試驗平臺
該專案由中國人民解放軍東部戰區總醫院牽頭，聯合北京安貞醫院、深睿醫療等共同攻關，旨在推進中國人工智慧心腦血管影像臨床研究的規範化、標準化，促進心血管病早期發現和人群篩查，全面提高影像診斷效能和同質性，為我國人工智慧臨床應用提供循證依據。

方向：人工智慧醫療器械真實世界資料應用平臺
疑難複雜心血管病介入診療真實世界資料應用平臺
該專案由武漢大學人民醫院牽頭，深睿醫療等企業共同參與，圍繞心血管病介入診療相關疾病的資料特點建立資料處理技術體系建設，以應用促資料資源建設，為AI醫療器械提供更高品質資料與資料獲取標準。

“揭榜”就是政府針對迫切需要的關鍵核心技術進行開發，發揮好宏觀調控作用，把需要的關鍵核心技術專案張出榜來，彙聚、利用各方智慧和力量，將科技資源優化整合，從而實現創新價值最大化。近幾年基於人工智慧技術的創新應用已經深度融入醫療傳統工作流程中，為醫療行業升級轉型提供了關鍵思路。

深睿醫療是醫療人工智慧領域的佼佼者，產品遍佈全國30多個省市，為數千家醫療機構提供AI輔助診斷、智慧篩查、臨床決策、患者服務、醫療大資料治理、科學研究、醫生培訓、能力建設等全鏈路的人工智慧服務。公司牽頭或參與了7個科技部重大專項，9個國家自然科學基金項目，30多個省地級科研項目，擁有700多個專利及軟著，累計影響因數超1200。強大的科研和產品研發實力使深睿醫療成為國內罕見的同時擁有5張NMPA三類證的醫療人工智慧公司。在這次發佈的揭榜名單中，深睿醫療6個上榜項目的絕對優勢是公司綜合實力的完美呈現。

深睿醫療致力於運用人工智慧技術，堅持自主創新，從臨床需求出發，切入更多醫療場景中，填補行業空白，在關鍵技術上實現中國“智”造，精准發力，助力 “健康中國2030”。


話題 Press release summary

部門 制药及生物技术, 健康与医药
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Eisai Inc. Collaborates with C2N to Build Awareness and Real-World Evidence for Blood-based Assays  
Wednesday, August 24, 2022 3:18:00 PM
GR Yaris Joins KINTO FACTORY Lineup  
Wednesday, August 24, 2022 12:38:00 PM
Subang Parade Holds Merdeka Fiesta to Celebrate National Day  
Aug 24, 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT
New Perspectives for Creators and Collectors: How Stars.Art is Changing the Global NFT Arena  
Aug 24, 2022, 08:38 HKT/SGT
Sinomab Announces IND Application of SN1011 for the Treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Approved by NMPA  
Aug 24, 2022, 08:05 HKT/SGT
Avantor and Avantor Foundation Make a Difference by Providing Critical Health Services for Vulnerable Communities in Singapore  
Aug 24, 2022, 07:55 HKT/SGT
REDSUN SERVICES's 2022 Interim Profit Attributable to Equity Shareholders Increases 15.8% to RMB69.3 million   
Aug 23, 2022, 22:28 HKT/SGT
Oculis announces publication of Phase 2 data showing topical eye drops anti-TNFa agent licaminlimab (OCS-02) relieves persistent ocular discomfort in severe dry eye disease  
Aug 23, 2022, 20:37 HKT/SGT
CENTRESTAGE set to open in September  
Aug 23, 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Maxim: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Raise Estimates on Expected Contributions from M&A, Positive on the South East Asia E-commerce Market  
Aug 23, 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       