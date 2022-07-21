中國電力榮獲國際儲能創新大賽兩大獎項 主席賀徙獲頒「2022儲能年度人物獎」

|
|
|Thursday, 21 July 2022, 18:15 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2022年7月21日 - (亞太商訊) - 中國電力國際發展有限公司（「中國電力」，股份代號：2380）於第六屆國際儲能創新大賽上勇奪兩項大獎，董事局主席賀徙榮獲頒授「2022儲能年度人物獎」殊榮，而由中國電力旗下新源智儲供貨的國家電投海陽100兆瓦/200兆瓦時儲能電站項目，則榮獲「2022十大儲能應用創新典範」獎項。
大賽獎項旨在授予對儲能產業發展作出突出貢獻的人才，並表彰標桿應用案例。此番獲獎印證了中國電力在推動新型電力系統構建進程中，倍速前進﹑加速佈局儲能等新興產業的堅定決心。
國際儲能創新大賽是儲能領域的權威賽事之一，頗受行業關注，2017年以來已連續舉辦6屆。通過大賽平台宣傳儲能前沿創新技術，推廣典範商業模式，鼓勵市場主體勇於創新，幫助優秀的參賽項目對接資本市場及廣闊的應用市場，為儲能領域的交流和發展締結了堅實的紐帶，注入充沛的活力。
關於中國電力國際發展有限公司 (股份代號：2380)
中國電力國際發展有限公司（簡稱「中國電力」）於2004年3月24日在香港註册成立，最終控股股東是國家電投集團。
中國電力於2004年10月15日在香港聯交所主板上市，股份代號2380。主要業務包括投資、開發、經營及管理火力、水力、風力及光伏發電廠，業務廣泛分布於中國各大電網區域，是一家致力於向清潔、綜合、智慧和跨國發展的清潔低碳綜合能源集團。
截至2021年12月31日，中國電力合併裝機容量爲28,931.9兆瓦，其中清潔能源裝機容量為15,091.9兆瓦，佔比52.16%。
新聞垂詢：
縱橫財經公關顧問(中國)有限公司
張麗雲 電話：(852) 2864 4827
陸華胄 電話：(852) 2864 4838
關朗怡 電話：(852) 2864 4835
林倬因 電話：(852) 2864 4837
電郵：sprg-chinapower@sprg.com.hk
話題 Press release summary
部門 能源
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
31st HKTDC Education & Careers Expo opens today
July 21, 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Legend Capital Portfolio Company: The Global-Leading AI Medical Imaging Company Lunit Goes Public Successfully
July 21, 2022, 17:20 HKT/SGT
|
|
KOHLER, together with Lazada Singapore, to bring 30 leading lifestyle brands under one roof in month-long online to offline shopping experience
July 21, 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
KOHLER, together with Lazada Singapore, to bring 30 leading lifestyle brands under one roof in month-long online to offline shopping experience
July 21, 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan Urged MSMEs to Invest in the State at SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2022 Webinar
July 21, 2022, 13:05 HKT/SGT
|
|
Spritzer, The Only Diamond Taste Award 2022 Winner in Malaysia
July 21, 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Honda Holds World Premiere of the All-new Civic Type R
Thursday, July 21, 2022 11:40:00 AM
|
|
NEC to Build New Trans-Pacific Cable
Thursday, July 21, 2022 10:50:00 AM
|
|
Save The Economy by Rental Deferral?
July 21, 2022, 10:37 HKT/SGT
|
|
TANAKA to Establish New Building at Hukou Plant, Expanding Its Precious Metal Recycling Business in Taiwan
July 21, 2022, 10:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>