Kristof Schoffling的Move Digital擴大規模，進一步顛覆P2E和Metaverse領域

|Thursday, 5 May 2022, 19:58 HKT/SGT
Mahe, Seychelles, 2022年5月5日 - (亞太商訊) - Move Digital的創始人Kristof Schoffling自豪地宣佈公司新的擴張方向，以進一步顛覆P2E和Metaverse領域。Kristof Schoffling是一個非常善於與時俱進的商業大亨。他建立Move Digital，在區塊鏈行業的技術開發保持領先，並創造了不平凡的成就。
15年來，Kristof對科技界產生了積極的影響，在零售消費產品、軟體發展和區塊鏈解決方案等領域創造了巨大的價值。他起初在電子商務領域發展，並成為最早的企業家之一。他的企業最早從事實物商品進口貿易，並通過加價銷售從歐洲電子商務消費者賺取利潤。從2007年開始，Kristof開始識別熱門的消費趨勢，並在這些趨勢中以有效的成本採購產品，同時通過亞馬遜和eBay等電子商務平臺進行轉售。Kristof應用了一種獨特的方法來判斷市場趨勢。這個方法十分有效，在三年內，Kristof Schoffling已經通過他的電商網店銷售了超過100萬件產品。Kristof不斷尋求優化業務的方法，並通過創建自有品牌不斷擴大利潤率。
商業活動的成功將促使Kristof探索創新的數位支付解決方案，以滿足全球對其產品日益增長的需求。2012年是Kristof首次涉足區塊鏈領域，他開始研究比特幣和其他區塊鏈解決方案作為促進支付的手段的潛力。在對數位支付解決方案進行徹底探索後，Kristof進入域，為期數年。在此期間，Kristof Schoffling獨立開發了幾個尖端的解決方案，被全球數百萬線民和線上企業採用。2014年，Kristof Schoffling成功地將他最成功的產品之一，即數位支付解決方案，以驚人的估值倍數出售給一家財富500強公司。
2017年，Kristof Schoffling創辦了Move Digital，這是一家以區塊鏈為重點的開發和諮詢公司，將成為亞洲最大的同類公司之一。Move Digital一開始就為缺乏資源的高潛力區塊鏈產品提供White-Label開發服務，以充分挖掘其潛力。在Move Digital的説明下，這些產品可以快速開發並推出產品。此後，Move Digital為區塊鏈項目建立了後臺和其他技術元件，這些專案的估值已經超過了10億美元。
2018年，Move Digital將開始大力關注基於區塊鏈的遊戲領域，該領域現在發展為遊戲賺錢和Metaverse相關項目。Move Digital是該領域最大的參與者之一，並為幾個估值達到數十億美元的尖端遊戲專案提供了必要的基礎設施。有興趣與Move Digital合作的遊戲賺錢和Metaverse項目的大量需求，導致Kristof將其團隊從2020年初的40名員工擴大到目前的120名。Move Digital目前正處於快速擴張的狀態，Kristof預計，到年底公司的員工人數將增長到250人。
Kristof Schoffling和Move Digital致力於在科技界的發展中保持卓越的標準。隨著時間的推移，人們可能會看到許多領先的遊戲賺錢和Metaverse項目與他們的名字聯繫在一起。
Social Links
Medium: https://movedigitaltoday.medium.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/movedigitalcom
Media Contact
Company: Move Digital Limited
Contact: Kristof Schoffling
Email: hello@movedigital.io
Website: https://movedigital.com/
Address: House of Francis, Room 303, Ile Du Port, Mahe, Seychelles
SOURCE: Move Digital Limited
話題 Press release summary
部門 Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain, Technology, FinTech
