ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 23:11 HKT/SGT
來源 SEMK Holdings International Limited
德盈控股(2250.HK)公佈2021年經調整純利升近30%達7,700萬港元 成中國國內最大IP公司

香港, 2022年3月30日 - (亞太商訊)  - 提供角色授權服務、設計諮詢服務及擁有原創B.Duck家族角色的國內最大的本地角色知識產權公司 - 德盈控股國際有限公司（「德盈控股」或連同其附屬公司統稱「集團」；股份代號：2250.HK）今天公佈其於2022年1月17日在香港聯交所主板上市後的首份全年業績。

德盈控股主席兼行政總裁許夏林先生。

集團與被授權商MADworld攜手推出首輪B.Duck NFT - 4,000個獨一無二的原創3D B.Duck NFTs，作為收藏品及潛在日後遊戲明星

儘管COVID-19帶來巨大挑戰，但集團的業務表現維持強韌，截至2021年12月31日止年度的總收益約為 290.0百萬港元(2020財年: 233.5百萬港元)，按年增長24.2%。扣除上市開支，全年經調整純利為 77.3百萬港元(2020財年: 59.8百萬港元)，較上一個年度大幅增加29.1%。

董事會決議宣派截至2021年12月31日止年度末期息每股普通股4.8港仙。

德盈控股主席兼行政總裁許夏林先生表示：「我很榮幸首次以德盈控股主席的身份提呈集團上市後的首份全年業績，同時很高興宣布，按2021年角色授權收益計算，集團成為了最大的國內角色知識產權公司，並於中國所有角色知識產權公司中排名第四*。我們的使命是成為中國角色知識產權的先驅之一，走出國門，為全球帶來快樂和「Playful」的生活態度，彰顯中國文化軟實力。全球授權市場由美國和日本知識產權主導，北美授權商品佔全球零售額60%以上。中國在2021年僅佔全球授權產品零售額不到4%，與中國佔全球GDP的份額並不相符，顯示出中國授權市場有非常高的增長潛力。我們的歷史增長率遠高於中國授權市場的整體增長率。在中國前十大授權人中，B.Duck是最年輕的一家，並在過去幾年展現了高增長記錄。

2022年初，德盈控股在香港聯交所主板上市，無疑是我們重要的里程碑。展望未來，我們將貫徹以產品向的發展策略，發揮強大的設計能力以及廣大的被授權商網絡，為我們的支持者帶來更多優質的產品。」

業務表現強韌
集團主要從事兩大主要業務 - 角色授權業務，以及電子商務和其他業務。

角色授權業務
集團的角色授權業務大致分為五大服務種類，即 (i)商品授權; (ii) 實景娛樂 (「LBE」) 授權; (iii) 內容及媒體授權; (iv) 推廣授權; 及 (v) 設計諮詢，其互相關聯及互相配合，且按單一、多服務或綜合基準提供。

年內，集團來自角色授權業務的收益增加69.9%至166.6百萬港元 (2020財年: 98.0百萬港元)，主要由於集團知識產權角色的商品或服務銷售增加，帶動集團向被授權商收取的額外授權金增加。於2021財年，本業務分佈佔集團總收益的57.4%。被授權商的數目（不包括授權代理）於2021財年底增至 385個 (2020財年: 315個)。

電子商務及其他業務
集團的電子商務及其他業務主要涉及在第三方電子商務平台及線下銷售渠道銷售B.Duck 家族角色的產品。有見角色授權業務具有潛在協同效益，集團已開始在電子商務平台開拓設計及銷售自家產品的機會。於2015年，德盈控股在中國知名線上購物平台天貓開設首家旗艦店。

成功開設旗艦店之後，集團已擴展至其他電子商務平台，例如京東、唯品會及HKTVmall，以提供自家產品，讓顧客能夠在線上付款，而產品能夠直接運送給客戶。年內，電子商務及其他業務的收益約達 123.4百萬港元。

推出 B.Duck NFT以及與MADworld訂立諒解備忘錄

憑藉扎實的設計及創作能力，多年來，集團能夠以自創角色推出各種授權產品，滿足B.Duck粉絲不斷變化的消費習慣。集團近期藉助NFT「非同質化代幣」市場佈局全球化業務版圖，聯手MADworld分三輪推出B.Duck NFTs。首輪包括4,000個獨一無二的原創3D B.Duck NFTs，作為收藏品及有機會成為日後的遊戲明星，於公開發售後五小時內已全數售罄，深受市場歡迎。

為促進未來於此範疇的戰略發展，德盈控股與MADworld Advisory Limited (“MADworld”)訂立諒解備忘錄，後者主要從事授權產品或可獲授權知識產權開發，令其成為非同質化代幣(NFT)及其他數碼創意產品，以及在有關公司開發及/使用的平台上推廣及銷售上述產品。根據諒解備忘錄，德盈控股與MADworld須於諒解備忘錄簽訂日期起兩(2)個月內為成立合資企業訂立合資協議，主要從事（包括但不限於）集團所擁有之藝術品及知識產權的 NFT開發。

德盈主席兼行政總裁許夏林先生總結:「2021年對集團而言是特殊的一年，在疫情影響下，團隊致力推行各項策略計劃，讓我們即使面對市場挑戰仍能維持強韌表現。疫情帶來的機遇使得我們在線上商業運營、產品靈活性以及B.Duck社群線上╱線下數字化整合等方面取得了長足的進步。

展望未來， 我們將透過於社交媒體及電子商務平台上累積龐大粉絲群及曝光度，繼續加快發展我們於不同地區的產品設計能力，以擴展到包括但不限於LBE和數碼資產項目等不同的授權範疇。我們亦將積極尋找機會建立策略夥伴關係、聯盟及進行收購，以促進可持續業務發展。」

關於德盈控股國際有限公司
德盈控股國際有限公司（股份代號:2250.HK）是國內最大的本地角色知識產權公司，提供授權服務、設計諮詢服務及零售自創的B.Duck家族角色品牌產品。

憑藉內部強大的設計能力，集團根據「Be Playful」的品牌理念開發及培育包含約26個原創角色。於2021年12月31日，B.Duck家族角色於不同電子商務平台及社交平台錄得合共逾一千零五十萬B.Duck粉絲訂閱或關注，總計有超過7.4億次與B.Duck家族角色元素有關的各類內容的收看次數。

新聞垂詢
縱橫財經公關顧問有限公司
蘇嘉麗 電話: (852) 2864 4826 電郵: heidi.so@sprg.com.hk
高文萱 電話: (852) 2114 2370 電郵: rachel.ko@sprg.com.hk
陳嘉盈 電話: (852) 2864 4890 電郵: ivy.chan@sprg.com.hk
網站: www.sprg.com.hk


