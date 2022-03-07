

香港, 2022年3月8日 - (亞太商訊) - 國際品牌時尚服裝零售商尚晉(國際)控股有限公司(「尚晉國際」或「集團」；股份代號：2528)欣然宣佈，將於YOHO集團打造的澳門「金銀島名勝世界」(「澳門金銀島酒店」)引入六大品牌，包括首次進入澳門的國際知名的法國頂級百貨商店老佛爺百貨和世界頂級高端健身中心UFC Gym、潮流玩物泡泡瑪特(POP MART)、全球頂尖運動品牌Under Armour、大型綜合游戲中心Beebeeland、及全球知名漢堡品牌Five Guys。

尚晉國際攜手「金銀島名勝世界」打造奢華嶄新的購物娛樂中心

尚晉國際創辦人、董事會主席兼執行董事范榮庭先生(右一)及博納影業集團總裁于冬先生(左一)與YOHO簽署金銀島名勝世界合作協議

尚晉國際創辦人、董事會主席兼執行董事范榮庭先生(左一)與澳門特別行政區旅遊局局長文綺華女士

澳門金銀島酒店集購物、美食、娛樂、觀光、假日消閒於一身，勢必成為澳門的全新地標

澳門金銀島酒店是嶄新的五星級酒店旅遊綜合發展計劃，位處澳門半島及路氹城區的中心交匯處，佔地8,100平方米，提供共600間酒店客房，伴隨一共五層的大型購物商場、戶外泳池與溫泉、健身室、遊樂場、餐廳與戲院、戶外跑步徑及藝術主題公園等，集購物、美食、娛樂、觀光、假日消閒於一身，勢必成為澳門的全新地標。



尚晉國際看準澳門金銀島酒店的發展潛力及其在澳門的獨特優勢，引領首次登陸澳門享負盛名的老佛爺百貨進駐，為澳門引入前所未有的奢華購物體驗，進一步推動澳門成爲世界旅遊休閑中心。歷經128年，在世界各地擁有65家門店的老佛爺百貨一直是時尚零售行業和潮流生活的領軍者。澳門首家老佛爺百貨預期於2022年第四季度開業，為大中華區第四家分店，建築面積約45000尺，囊括國際設計師及輕奢品牌時裝、鞋履配飾、高端美妝、時尚餐飲等項目，並貫徹其法式優雅元素，把歐洲新藝術風格氣息帶到澳門。有別於國内其他老佛爺百貨，澳門老佛爺百貨佔有澳門唯一融合戶外及室内的絕佳地理位置，並以藝術快閃等元素，細緻貼心的服務，為客人打造與衆不同的購物體驗。



集團亦將引入的其餘五個涵蓋潮流、運動、娛樂、餐飲的品牌，滿足各國旅客不斷提升的購物和消費需求，包括以獨特課程及冠軍級教練而享譽世界的頂級高端健身中心UFC Gym，由世界頂級職業綜合格鬥(MMA)賽事UFC終極格鬥冠軍賽傾力打造的國際健身體驗品牌，為健身愛好者提供一流的教練、先進的設備及多元化的健身課程；享譽國際的漢堡店Five Guys，堅持人手製作現烤漢堡，將美式滋味帶到澳門，令旅客食指大動；風靡全球潮玩巨頭泡泡瑪特，瞄準高端潮流文化市場，打造時尚魅力指標；以高機能性而聞名的國際知名運動品牌Under Armour，為消費者帶來優質、個性的運動服飾；綜合娛樂中心Beebeeland，提供多種類游戲，滿足不同客人的玩樂需求，讓父母子女、情侶及朋友共享快樂休閒時光。



尚晉(國際)控股有限公司創辦人、董事會主席兼執行董事范榮庭先生表示：「澳門金銀島酒店將會是澳門的新時代指標，我們很高興能夠引進國際頂級的知名品牌進駐，充分發揮集團於國際品牌時尚服裝零售的優勢，並體現集團多元化業務上的成功，進一步强化集團内部業務生態圈。是次合作將能為雙方帶來更廣闊的發展空間及更多的市場機遇，並為澳門旅遊及零售業起積極推動作用。未來，我們將積極探索及開拓更多合作機會，繼續引進優質時尚的品牌，進一步豐富集團旗下的品牌數量及種類，為消費者帶來獨特、難忘的體驗。」



關於尚晉(國際)控股有限公司

尚晉(國際)控股有限公司主要通過多元化的業務模式，在大中華地區經營超過200 家自營零售店舖，經營的品牌涵蓋 Stella McCartney、MARNI、Palm Angels、Moschino、La Maison du Chocolat、Bose、Under Armour、Officine Universelle Buly 、POP MART 和 BE@RBRICK 等百餘家國際知名品牌、流行環球品牌和新晉品牌。



尚晉國際創辦人、主席兼執行董事范榮庭先生於2005年在香港創立集團首家運營公司以來，集團在大中華地區的時尚時裝及時尚生活商品零售業務日益擴張。2020年在香港聯合交易所有限公司主板掛牌上市後，尚晉國際另闢蹊徑，在注重開拓於不同媒體平台的線上銷售發展同時，亦迎合國內年青一代的喜好與需求，引進國內外不同潮流藝術品牌，為本土零售業帶來更多具有收藏價值的潮流玩物，推動其在大中華零售市場之多元發展。





話題 Press release summary



部門 时尚服装

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

