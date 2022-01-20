國際天食集團有限公司宣佈改名「上海小南國」

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Friday, 21 January 2022, 15:58 HKT/SGT
|擁抱新世代 構建餐飲新生態
|
香港, 2022年1月21日 - (亞太商訊) - 國際天食集團有限公司（「本公司」，連同其附屬公司統稱「本集團」；股份代號：3666）欣然宣佈將公司現有名稱「國際天食集團有限公司」更改為「上海小南國控股有限公司」，公司英文名稱由「TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd」更改為「Shanghai XNG Holdings Limited」。
集團品牌的歷史可追溯至1987年，三十年來「上海小南國」餐廳風靡中國，成為膾炙人口的餐飲品牌。公告顯示，更改公司名稱為「上海小南國」更加貼近企業形象及身份，符合公司長期發展戰略及業務發展方向。同時，董事會認為更改公司名稱有利於進一步加強「上海小南國」的品牌效應，提高品牌的市場知名度，重塑集團形象。
集團此次改名為「上海小南國」，包含著以新形象、新團隊、新發展理念再出發的意義。未來,集團將主動擁抱電商時代及年輕化的新潮流，積極建設新的管理團隊，引入質地優良的餐飲品牌，實現多品牌經營，不斷完善供應鏈系統，挖掘新的利潤增長點，為投資者帶來長遠回報。
|
|
|
|
|
|
|