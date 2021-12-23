【權益變動】新希望服務 (03658.HK) 董事及其高級管理層連日增持76.6萬股，涉近179萬港元

|
|
|
|
|
-
Thursday, December 23, 2021
|
|
|
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, 23 December 2021, 19:40 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2021年12月23日 - (亞太商訊) - 港交所公告顯示，新希望服務 (03658.HK)獲董事及高級管理層通過新遠發展有限公司（下稱「新遠」）以自有資金於本月20至23日連續四個交易日以每股平均價2.33港元，增持合共76.6萬股，涉資合計178.815萬港元。增持後，新遠的最新持股數目為3796.6萬股，佔於公司已發行股份總數約4.66%。
在今年5月份上市的新希望服務，是中國知名的綜合物業管理及民生服務運營商。據中期業績顯示，新希望服務透過深耕成渝城市群和華東都市圈，獲得在管項目的高速增長，其中華東地區在今年上半年的在管面積同比增長接近八成。另外，新希望服務積極開拓第三方物業開發商業務，在2021年上半年，其獨立第三方項目已經實現17%的佔比，增長顯著。
同時，新希望服務獨特的民生服務生態體系也已逐步成型，這是公司在盈利能力、運營效率、收入增速、單位面積創收能力等多個方面呈現出向上加速發展態勢的背後邏輯。此外，基於世界五百強企業新希望集團豐富的民生產業佈局，新希望服務收穫持續高品質增長，在「2021年中國物業企業綜合實力」排名中位列34名。
此次連續增持公司股份，充分彰顯出董事和高管團隊對公司未來業績的充足信心及長期穩健發展的高度看好，增持事項所涉及的股份用作其中長期投資用途。
話題 Press release summary
部門 金融
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
AEON Credit Announces Net Profit For the First Nine Months of FY2021/22 Up by 5.6% to HK$243.3 Million Through Successful Promotion Programs and Healthy Credit Portfolio
Dec 23, 2021, 18:41 HKT/SGT
|
|
Ev Dynamics Strengthens Presence in EV Market with Proposed Nasdaq Listing
Dec 23, 2021, 18:30 HKT/SGT
|
|
'I Want You' Project Is Launching
Dec 23, 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Toyota Expands C+pod Sales to All Customers in Japan
Thursday, December 23, 2021 1:39:00 PM
|
|
DigitalX Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
Dec 23, 2021, 13:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Inmarsat's First I-6 Satellite - Core Component of ORCHESTRA Network - Successfully Delivered to Target Orbit by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' H-IIA Launch Vehicle
Thursday, December 23, 2021 9:33:00 AM
|
|
MHI Thermal Systems Receives "The Energy Conservation Center, Japan Chairman's Award" at the 2021 Energy Conservation Grand Prize
Thursday, December 23, 2021 8:06:00 AM
|
|
Full Release of the HUMAN App Goes Live with over 200,000 Users
Dec 23, 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Ethereum Signature Project Set to Establish a Blockchain-based Electronic Contract Platform and List Upbit on Large Domestic Exchanges
Dec 23, 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Tianyun International (6836.HK)'s Acquisition of a Parcel of Land in Honghe Prefecture, Yunnan Province
Dec 22, 2021, 23:50 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>
|Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
|
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575
|