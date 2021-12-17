Friday, 17 December 2021, 15:19 HKT/SGT Share: Lox Network 全球首個智慧手機安全網路支援蘋果和三星手機

香港, 2021年12月17日 - (亞太商訊) - Lox Network 利用區塊鏈和 NFT 技術，建構分散式智慧手機安全網路，現在把蘋果和三星的移動設備集成到其網路中，以打擊手機盜竊。



智慧手機已成為我們日常生活中不可或缺的一部分，但智慧手機犯罪率也在迅速上升。去年，智能手機盜竊造成了 300 億美元的損失。犯罪組織在世界各地的黑市上轉售這些設備，賺取數十億美元，從而加大了對被盜設備的需求。為了打擊此類犯罪，Lox Network 提出了一種去中心化的解決方案來舉報罪行、將手機列入黑名單、甚至找回被盜設備。



Lox 團隊將率先開發支持蘋果和三星的智慧手機設備，並計畫在明年推出平臺。



Lox Network 採用三重代幣系統，包括兩個 NFT 幣和一個原生代幣，以支持智慧手機使用者將他們的資訊存儲在不可變的 XRP 分類帳上，並真正擁有智慧手機的數位所有權。



借助 SmartNFT 平臺，使用者可以為其數字身分創建一個 NFT，儲存姓名、電子郵件和其他資訊，再為其智慧手機創建另一個 NFT，用於存儲型號、IMEI 號碼和其他識別資訊。然後，兩個 NFT 在 SmartLOX 應用程式上配對，以在 XRP 分類帳上創建所有權證明。



如果設備被盜，使用者可以通過 SmartLOX 應用程式報告犯罪，Lox Network 將使用識別資訊追蹤設備，將設備列入黑名單並鎖定設備。為了説明所有者找回丟失的設備，Lox Network 授權使用者通過支付 LOX 代幣在平臺上創建賞金。



Lox Network 首席執行官盧卡斯柯林斯說：“Lox Network 將設備所有權的權力交還給所有者，而不是無線運營商。集成蘋果和三星設備只是我們打擊盜竊和找回資產的第一步。我們將擴展我們的網路以覆蓋更多設備，例如智慧手錶甚至電動自行車。＂



最近，為了擴展他們的生態系統，Lox Network 與多家區塊鏈公司合作，包括 StackOS、SoluLab、Bitwork 和 Coin Liquidity Solutions。





