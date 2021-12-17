Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 17, 2021
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Friday, 17 December 2021, 15:19 HKT/SGT
Share:
Lox Network 全球首個智慧手機安全網路支援蘋果和三星手機

香港, 2021年12月17日 - (亞太商訊)  - Lox Network 利用區塊鏈和 NFT 技術，建構分散式智慧手機安全網路，現在把蘋果和三星的移動設備集成到其網路中，以打擊手機盜竊。

智慧手機已成為我們日常生活中不可或缺的一部分，但智慧手機犯罪率也在迅速上升。去年，智能手機盜竊造成了 300 億美元的損失。犯罪組織在世界各地的黑市上轉售這些設備，賺取數十億美元，從而加大了對被盜設備的需求。為了打擊此類犯罪，Lox Network 提出了一種去中心化的解決方案來舉報罪行、將手機列入黑名單、甚至找回被盜設備。

Lox 團隊將率先開發支持蘋果和三星的智慧手機設備，並計畫在明年推出平臺。

Lox Network 採用三重代幣系統，包括兩個 NFT 幣和一個原生代幣，以支持智慧手機使用者將他們的資訊存儲在不可變的 XRP 分類帳上，並真正擁有智慧手機的數位所有權。

借助 SmartNFT 平臺，使用者可以為其數字身分創建一個 NFT，儲存姓名、電子郵件和其他資訊，再為其智慧手機創建另一個 NFT，用於存儲型號、IMEI 號碼和其他識別資訊。然後，兩個 NFT 在 SmartLOX 應用程式上配對，以在 XRP 分類帳上創建所有權證明。

如果設備被盜，使用者可以通過 SmartLOX 應用程式報告犯罪，Lox Network 將使用識別資訊追蹤設備，將設備列入黑名單並鎖定設備。為了説明所有者找回丟失的設備，Lox Network 授權使用者通過支付 LOX 代幣在平臺上創建賞金。

Lox Network 首席執行官盧卡斯柯林斯說：“Lox Network 將設備所有權的權力交還給所有者，而不是無線運營商。集成蘋果和三星設備只是我們打擊盜竊和找回資產的第一步。我們將擴展我們的網路以覆蓋更多設備，例如智慧手錶甚至電動自行車。＂

最近，為了擴展他們的生態系統，Lox Network 與多家區塊鏈公司合作，包括 StackOS、SoluLab、Bitwork 和 Coin Liquidity Solutions。


話題 Press release summary

部門 Cloud & Enterprise, Blockchain, Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Amid robust wheat prices, Don Agro International upgraded the winter wheat class of its harvest that commands up to USD5 more per tonne  
Dec 17, 2021, 14:30 HKT/SGT
NEC Establishes New US$150 Million CVC Fund  
Friday, December 17, 2021 12:57:00 PM
Hong Kong 2021 Kincentric Best Employers DBS, Hilti Demonstrate Exceptionally High Levels of Agile Leadership and Employee Engagement  
Dec 17, 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Celebrates Sustainability for 2021 Christmas  
Dec 17, 2021, 11:30 HKT/SGT
BayWa r.e. Wins Solar Company of the Year (Distributor) Award at the Philippines Solar Week Leadership Awards 2021  
Dec 17, 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT
BayWa r.e. Wins Solar Company of the Year (Distributor) Award at the Philippines Solar Week Leadership Awards 2021   
Dec 17, 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Pacific Green Makes Key Appointment as it Enters the Commercial Marine Wind Propulsion Technology Sector  
Dec 16, 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference 2021 held December 15  
Dec 16, 2021, 20:00 HKT/SGT
KPay serves more than 8,000 merchants in its first year of business  
Dec 16, 2021, 19:02 HKT/SGT
MeoTools Launches a Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Tracker Tool  
Dec 16, 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       