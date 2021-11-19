Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Thursday, 18 November 2021, 23:41 HKT/SGT
來源 Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation
「灣區啟航 - 金融才俊計劃」正式啟動
由財經事務及庫務局與大灣區共同家園青年公益基金聯合主辦
為香港青年建立多元化平台 提升實力 把握灣區機遇

香港, 2021年11月18日 - (亞太商訊)  - 香港特別行政區政府財經事務及庫務局與大灣區共同家園青年公益基金 （「主辦機構」）聯合主辦的「灣區啟航 - 金融才俊計劃」（「計劃」），今天於香港會議展覽中心舉行啟動儀式。

香港特別行政區財政司司長陳茂波先生，大紫荊勳賢， GBS，MH，JP，於啟動儀式上致辭。

大灣區共同家園青年公益基金主席黃永光先生，SBS，JP，於啟動儀式上致辭。

主禮嘉賓主持啟動儀式後合照。

主禮嘉賓與企業領袖一同出席啟動儀式。

主禮嘉賓與大專院校代表一同出席啟動儀式。

主禮嘉賓與參加計劃的學生合照，祝賀計劃正式啟動。

「灣區啟航 - 金融才俊計劃」目的是建立一個多元化平台，讓企業領袖直接與香港青年交流，分享他們在粵港澳大灣區及內地其他城市的個人發展經驗及正向思維，幫助青年裝備自己，為日後職業生涯作好準備，把握灣區機遇。為期五個月的活動涵蓋企業領袖分享、技能提升工作坊、金融機構參觀以及企業領袖影子工作體驗等。

 啟動儀式很榮幸得到香港特別行政區財政司司長陳茂波先生，大紫荊勳賢， GBS，MH，JP、香港特別行政區財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇先生，JP、中央人民政府駐香港特別行政區聯絡辦公室青年工作部部長張志華先生、香港特別行政區政府財經事務及庫務局常任秘書長（財經事務）甄美薇女士，JP、以及大灣區共同家園青年公益基金主席黃永光先生，SBS，JP擔任主禮嘉賓。

多名參與計劃並出席啟動禮的企業領袖包括：（排名不分先後）

1. Lalamove 首席運營官盧家培先生
2. 騰訊集團副總裁、富融銀行董事長賴智明先生
3. 微保WeSure董事長劉家明先生
4. 香港交易所市場聯席主管姚嘉仁先生
5. WeLab 集團首席營運官梁雋文先生
6. Janchor Partners首席實業投資者何志安先生
7. 香港金融發展局總監及政策研究主管董一岳先生

以及出席的大專院校代表包括：（排名不分先後）
1. 香港大學首席副校長王于漸教授
2. 香港中文大學常務副校長陳金樑教授
3. 香港科技大學副校長（大學拓展）汪揚教授
4. 香港浸會大學行政副校長暨秘書長鄒靄雲女士
5. 香港理工大學副校長（學生及國際事務）楊立偉教授
6. 香港都會大學副校長（學生事務及支援）郭予光教授
7. 香港城市大學協理副校長（學生事務）盧鐵榮教授
8. 香港教育大學協理副校長（環球事務）及環球事務處處長許聲浪博士
9. 嶺南大學學生事務處副處長王麗珠女士
10. 香港樹仁大學學生事務處就業服務主管葉沛林先生
11. 香港珠海學院傳訊及公共關係處主管李百麗女士

財政司司長陳茂波先生說：「今年是國家『十四五』規劃的開局之年。『十四五』規劃明確香港的定位和角色，為香港融入國家發展大局提供了最佳路徑。香港除了可以繼續發揮作為國家國際循環重要節點的功能外，更要通過粵港澳大灣區建設這個最好的切入點『扣進』國家的內循環。」

陳茂波先生鼓勵各同學珍惜、把握機會，到內地時多觀察、多看看、多交朋友、多交流及認識，為自己未來更廣闊的事業舞台做好準備。

大灣區共同家園青年公益基金主席黃永光先生指：「基金的工作，會以國家的發展規劃為方向，並與特區政府及其他相關機構繼續加強合作，支持及培育香港青年，推動他們成為大灣區發展的中堅力量。在過去兩年間，基金服務了逾15,000位香港青年，資助了約60個不同項目提升青年的技能及個人發展，包括於科技、藝術、教育、運動等不同領域。」

黃永光先生亦表示是次計劃能成功舉行，十分感謝來自金融及商業界領袖，及12間大專院校的鼎力支持。今次計劃對各同學是一個非常難得的機會，所以反應熱烈，參與名額由最初設立的80個增至120個。

「企業領袖分享會」揭開序幕
首場「企業領袖分享會」緊接「灣區啟航 - 金融才俊計劃」啟動儀式舉行。財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇、財經事務及庫務局常任秘書長（財經事務）甄美薇及香港交易所市場聯席主管姚嘉仁擔任首場主講嘉賓，與出席啟動儀式的逾百名學生分享他們在大灣區及其他內地城市的工作經歷。

「灣區啟航 - 金融才俊計劃」為期五個月，由即日起至2022年三月為止，為於香港12間大專院校修讀與商業、金融及科技有關學科且獲其院校推薦的本地大學生提供一系列活動，包括「企業領袖分享會」、「本地金融及科技機構參觀」、「技能提升工作坊」及「企業領袖影子工作體驗」，冀提升學生對金融、商業及科技行業及機構運作的瞭解，並讓學生親身接觸及瞭解企業領袖的日常工作。企業領袖更會親身為學生提供事業發展建議，以啟發他們把握機遇，砥礪前行，為晉身成為大灣區金融業界的未來領袖提升實力。

計劃內容
計劃分為兩個階段，在第一階段出席率達到八成的參加者將會獲得主辦機構共同簽發的證書。

第一階段
活動
企業領袖分享會（5場）
邀請金融、商業及科技行業的企業領袖分享在大灣區或其他內地地區的工作經驗，啟發及激勵參加者
日期/地點
日期：2021年11月至2022年2月中

地點：YO PLACE
(香港上環德輔道西9號16樓)

活動
本地機構參觀（4間）
讓參加者到訪本地的金融及科技機構，親身瞭解各大機構的職能及運作模式

日期/地點
日期：2021年11月至2022年2月中

活動
技能提升工作坊（2場）
面試及商業禮儀技巧、大灣區城市及生活知多啲等

日期/地點
日期： 2022年1月中至2月中

地點：YO PLACE
(香港上環德輔道西9號16樓)

*講者名單及參觀機構可參考附件一

第二階段
活動
企業領袖影子工作體驗
參加者將會親身接觸及瞭解企業領袖的日常工作，企業領袖更會為參加者提供未來事業發展的建議

參加資格
最後主辦機構會選出30位表現突出的同學參與第二階段的活動

*企業領袖名單可參考附件二

詳細計劃內容，可瀏覽：https://gbayouth.org.hk/tc/scope/set-sail-for-gba-scheme-for-financial-leader-of-tomorrow

有關大灣區共同家園青年公益基金
「大灣區共同家園青年公益基金」於 2019 年 9 月成立，是以服務香港青年為主的公共性質慈善機構。藉著新時代、新灣區、新機遇，基金匯聚了各界青年領袖，以「助青年 創明天」為使命，集合及善用粵港澳大灣區的資源，以教育及培訓為主導方向，於大灣區開展與學業、就業及創業等方面的服務，為青年搭台、搭梯及搭橋，提升自身價值，積極面對挑戰，於大灣區共享發展機遇，並同時促進粵港澳大灣區建設。

自成立逾兩年以來，基金主辦及資助了多個項目，服務了超過15,000位香港青年，並資助了約60個項目，包括科技、藝術、教育、運動等不同範疇。 2021年，基金推出兩大重點項目-「YO PLACE築夢空間」及「大灣區青年卡」，與香港各界青年建立起更緊密的聯繫。YO PLACE築夢空間是一個集線上及線下的青年平台，以會員制運作，為香港青年提供粵港澳大灣區內升學、就業及創業的資訊及服務。而大灣區青年卡，則是基金與中國銀行（香港）、廣東省、香港及澳門青聯攜手推出的綜合青年服務卡，為在大灣區城市學習、工作及生活的港人提供全方位的生活支援及便利服務。此外，基金亦透過「築願計劃」，資助其他青年機構舉辦形式多元的項目，如「沖」出夢想－太平洋咖啡 x 港專＠大灣區創業培訓計劃、動畫創未來－香港青年電腦動畫師培訓計劃等。

如欲了解更多基金資訊，請瀏覽基金網址：www.gbayouth.org.hk




