來源 ZEUUS Inc ZEUUS Inc.宣布根據條例A向證券交易委員會（SEC）提交關於表1-A的發行聲明，以融資7500萬美元

紐約, 2021年11月5日 - (亞太商訊) - ZEUUS Inc.（場外交易：ZUUS）（以下簡稱為“ZEUUS”或“本公司”），一家多元化數據中心公司，宣布根據條例A向SEC提交關於表1-A的發行聲明，以融資7500萬美元。

ZEUUS宣布融資75萬美元

ZEUUS首席執行官和總裁Bassam Al Mutawa先生說道：



“我認為我們迄今為止取得的成功只是我們進一步發展的催化劑。我認為根據條例A向SEC提交發行聲明（若限定），有助於本公司實現下一步擴張和增長計劃。我僅代表董事會歡迎您的支持。”



如果本公司計劃的條例A發行取得成功，那麼本公司計劃將融資資金用於以下用途：

（i）收購和翻修3個數據中心；

（ii）建立新的數據中心；

（iii）購建新的風力渦輪機技術製造設施；

（iv）可能的綠色科技機會戰略收購；以及

（v）營運資本和一般企業用途和協議。



ZEUUS Inc.簡介



ZEUUS有4個主要部門，旨在協同抓住關鍵市場機遇，如下所示：



- ZEUUS數據中心專注於在多個國家建立和運營超大規模和邊緣數據中心，以便為客戶提供訪問數據中心最近技術的機會以及相關數據中心服務，如協同定位、雲託管和區域鏈服務，包括加密開採等。



- ZEUUS能源部旨在開發風能產品。我們正試圖商業化2項獨特的未決專利技術。這兩項技術為家庭供電提供了創新方案，也為數據中心提供了綠色能源。



- ZEUUS網絡安全部負責網絡安全和保護在Zeuus數據中心託管的客戶數據，以確保客戶能安全訪問在Zeuus數據中心受到充分保護的託管數據。 ZEUUS網絡安全部提供可擴展雲身份管理服務和區域鏈服務，以保護數據，並提供一套集成安全設備，以保護在上述數據中心託管的客戶數據：過濾、虛擬專用網（VPN）、安全電子郵件、內容管理、防火牆、IDS和IPS服務、



- ZEUUS SOLAAS專門從事技術服務，並為客戶提供基於雲的應用程序的整體解決方案。



根據四個部門的作用，ZEUUS認為其可提供具有成本效益的可持續解決方案，並保持持續增長。



如需更多信息，請訪問本公司網站（www.zeuus.com）。網站上的信息並不是新聞稿的一部分。



關於前瞻性聲明的警戒性聲明



本新聞稿上的信息保護前瞻性聲明和信息。雖然並非所有前瞻性聲明都包含以下可識別單詞，但“預期”、“認為”、“估計”、“預計”、“可能”、“計劃”、“企劃”、“將”、“應該”、“可能”、“預測”、“可能的”、“繼續”和“會”等類似表達旨在識別前瞻性聲明。我們可能確實無法實現前瞻性聲明中披露的計劃、意圖或期望，但您不應該過渡依賴我們的前瞻性聲明。實際結果或事件可能與我們在前瞻性聲明中披露的計劃、意圖和期望有重大差異。



前瞻性聲明只有在發出當日才適用，而且我們無義務更新任何前瞻性聲明。本文中的所有前瞻性聲明都基於我們當前的期望、預測、預計和假設，且涉及風險和不確定性等可能會造成結果或事件與前瞻性聲明中所表達的結果或事件有重大差異。評估這些聲明時，您應特別注意考慮各種可能影響我們未來結果或運營的因素、不確定性和風險。



這些因素、不確定性和風險可能造成我們的實際結果與我們向證券交易委員會（以下簡稱文“SEC”）提交或提供的報告中規定的任何前瞻性聲明有重大差異。作出任何證券投資決定前，您應仔細考慮我們向SEC提交或提供的報告中規定的風險和不確定性以及其他信息。所有因我方或我方代表引起的前瞻性聲明應在警戒性聲明中明確限定。



法律聲明



無關於現金或其他注意事項的請求。如果作為回應發送，則應拒收。不接受關於購買證券的要約。 SEC限定報價聲明之前，不得接收購買價格的任何部分。在限定日後和發出承兌通知之前的任何時間內，可撤銷或取消任何此類要約，且無需承擔任何義務或履行任何承諾。個人的初步接觸並不涉及任何義務或承諾。點擊以下鏈接，可查閱表1-A：https://bit.ly/3wfxf7f



聯繫信息:

如需更多信息請聯繫

Mr. Bassam Al Mutawa

ZEUUS Inc.

電子郵件: info@zeuus.com



