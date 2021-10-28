Thursday, 28 October 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Elite Capital & Co. Limited Elite Capital & Co. 將“政府未來融資 2030 計劃”註冊為英國官方金融商標

倫敦, 2021年10月28日 - (亞太商訊) - Elite Capital & Co. Limited 董事長 Faisal Khazaal 博士今天宣布，2021 年 10 月 15 日對 Elite Capital & Co. 來說是重要的一天，因為在這一天發生了兩件重要事件。



首先，英國知識產權局批准並頒發了“政府未來融資2030計劃”商標註冊證，證書號為UK00003650455。



“將‘政府未來融資 2030 計劃’註冊為官方商標是 Elite Capital & Co. 的一項獨特活動，因為該融資計劃非常重要，該計劃為世界各地的政府提供獨特而廣泛的金融服務和解決方案。下該計劃 Elite Capital & Co. 及其政府投資組合與各自政府簽署協議以支持該國的國家項目，通過提供這些國家項目 80% 的融資需求，而不會給財政部增加主權貸款的負擔。政府通過邀請所有本地公司和國際財團以招標方式公佈項目，對剩餘的項目活動進行投標，包括 20% 的資金、建設和項目運營，從而根據規則、法規確保公平、平等和透明，以及適用於各自國家/地區的法律” Faisal Khazaal 博士說。



其次，Elite Capital & Co. Limited 總裁兼首席執行官 George Matharu 先生宣布，公司於 2021 年 10 月 15 日獲得 ISO 37001:2016 反賄賂管理證書以及 ISO 9001:2015 證書對於 Elite Capital & Co. Limited 在過去五年中所舉辦的質量管理 (QMS)。



“ISO 9001:2015 質量管理證書反映了我們為所有客戶提供的服務水平，包括政府層面以及商業和工業私營部門。添加 ISO 37001:2016 反賄賂證書我們在財務管理、諮詢和融資方面的資格使我們成為政府可以與之合作進行任何金融交易的最強大和最安全的公司。因此，Elite Capital & Co. 將接受季度財務審查，作為以及從 2021 年 11 月 1 日開始的全面年度財務審查，這是最嚴格、最透明的審計財務系統之一，”喬治·馬塔魯先生說。



Elite Capital & Co. Limited 是一家私人有限公司，提供與項目相關的服務，包括管理、諮詢和融資，尤其是大型基礎設施和商業項目。



科威特商人 Faisal Khazaal 博士和 George Matharu 先生在結束聲明時說：“公司的發展意味著我們正在與越來越多的國家合作，並期待與中國和英國的國際 EPC 承包商就即將開展的重大項目簽署新協議”。



聯繫方式

Government Future Financing 2030 Program

Elite Capital & Co. Limited

33 St. James Square

London, SW1Y4JS

United Kingdom



電話: +44 (0) 203 709 5060

SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21

網站: ec.uk.com



資料來源：Elite Capital & Co. Limited



部門 金融, Funds & Equities

