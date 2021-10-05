Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:41 HKT/SGT
中華人民共和國成立七十二周年、東聯成立三十周年誌慶 東聯第十一屆會董就職曁東聯社會服務基金換屆 越秀第三屆理事會就職典禮

香港, 2021年10月5日 - (亞太商訊)  - 九龍東區各界聯會（「東聯」）與香港越秀各界合會（「越秀」）日前於香港龍堡國際隆重舉辦了慶祝中華人民共和國成立七十二周年暨東聯成立三十周年誌慶以及兩會就職典禮。李誌峰蟬聯東聯及東聯基金會長、膺香港越秀各界合會會長，東聯常務副會長顏寶雲任慶國慶籌委會主席，香港越秀各界合會主席周忠信致謝辭。今年適逢東聯成立三十周年誌慶，中聯辦副主任何靖，中聯辦九龍工作部部長郭亨斌，環境局局長黃錦星、運輸及房屋局局長陳帆、公務員事務局局長聶德權、創新及科技局局長薛永恒、政制及內地事務局局長曾國衛、財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇、保安局局長鄧炳強、理民政事務局局長陳積志、民政事務總署署長謝小華，東聯創會會長楊孫西出席主禮，為東聯、越秀新任會董會及東聯社會服務基金代表頒發委任證書。行政長官林鄭月娥通過視像連線致詞，見證東聯、越秀兩會就職並發表祝賀。


行政長官林鄭月娥女士視頻致詞，向兩個聯會的仝人衷心致賀。

東聯會長、東聯基金會長、越秀聯合會會長--李誌峰先生, JP致詞。

慶祝國慶籌委會主席顏寶雲女士致詞。

林鄭月娥：東聯及越秀作為特區政府的堅實夥伴 將攜手建設更繁榮的香港

行政長官林鄭月娥以視像形式見證東聯、越秀兩會就職並發表祝賀。她表示，中國成立七十二年一路走來並不平坦，憑著多年的努力，今時今日終於成為全球第二大經濟體。近年來，國家在航天、科技、運動等領域大放異彩，並積極支援各國抗疫，盡顯大國風範。今年是國家十四規劃的開局之年，林鄭月娥深信港人能把握十四規劃綱要帶來的機遇，積極參與大灣區建設，融入國家發展大局。她相信，東聯及越秀作為特區政府的堅實夥伴，一定會落實貢獻。由全國政協常委楊孫西博士和一班熱心人士創立的東聯，在過去三十年來一直致力凝聚愛國愛港力量，堅定支持特區政府施政，並推動內地同香港的經濟、技術以及文化交流。在社區方面，東聯更是一個積極服務社群，凝聚市民的機構。雖然東聯只是成立了短短三十年，但會董會及理事會不遺餘力地舉辦的各類活動，促進社會團結和諧及加強市民了解內地的發展。東聯及越秀的各項工作均展現心繫祖國、熱愛香港的精神，她深信兩會在新一屆會董會及理事會的帶領下，必定會承先啟後，與特區政府攜手建設更繁榮的香港。

李誌峰：東聯未來希望達至三個「融合」- 目標融合、夥伴融合、社區融合

今年是東聯成立的三十周年，大會準備了東聯特備短片。短片播放完畢後，李誌峰發表歡迎詞。他表示回望過去，無論東聯經歷過多少「甜酸苦辣」都已經成為歷史。 香港經歷了過去幾年的嚴峻挑戰和困難後，現在到了一個「重生亅的時機，所以重點是怎樣規劃好未來東聯會務發展的方向。是次活動的大會主題是「融合同行」，亦是代表著東聯的未來發展方面。東聯將側重於「三中」的目標人群，「三中」代表：中間立場、中產階層、中青少年，這些都是香港未來繁榮和穩定的基礎。要達到「目標融合亅,單純依靠東聯的力量是不夠的，需要找到許多志同道合的夥伴才能將資源最優化、網絡最大化。因此，「夥伴融合」是十分重要，例如和香港越秀各界聯合會共同推動大灣區建設 ; 和香港優才及專才協會合作 , 發揮工商專業人士的力量 ; 和香港青年創業家總商會合作支持政府的「青創」計劃等。第三個「融合」是社區融合。作為一個擁有幾十位會董擔任「選委亅 的基層社團 , 我們未來將會與特區政府進行更多地區上的合作，無論是地區發展，為中學生打造「高含金量」的培訓計劃 ; 或是透過不同活動 , 從小學到大學灌輸德智體群美教育等等。

顏寶雲：中國取得了舉世矚目的戰疫成果 港人應把握粵港澳大灣區機遇

大會籌委會主席顏寶雲致詞時表示，過去兩年是極不尋常的兩年，無論國家或香港，都經歷了前所未有的困難與挑戰。面對肆虐全球的世紀疫情和世界經濟衰退帶來的嚴重衝擊，國家以舉國之力與百年一遇的病毒搏鬥，統籌疫情防控並確保經濟社會發展。這兩年，中國取得了舉世矚目的戰疫成果；經濟穩步復甦，是全球唯一實現正增長的主要經濟體；同時在航太、智慧生活等眾多科研領域取得重大成就。日漸富強的袓國是香港的底氣和堅實後盾，國家亦十分支持香港經濟發展，港人要把握好粵港澳大灣區等國家戰略帶來的嶄新機遇，為香港的未來發展拓展新空間，注入新動力。

周忠信：越秀充分發揮自身優勢 凝聚各界有識之士服務社群

大會籌委會首席執行副主席、越秀聯合會主席周忠信致謝詞表示，香港越秀各界聯合會成立於2015年，雖然年份較新，但作為東聯的「兄弟會」和最緊密的戰略合作夥伴，越秀充分發揮自身優勢，凝聚各界有識之士服務社群，開展多元化的聯誼交流和公益活動，傳揚愛心和傳播正能量，推動社區融合和社會繁榮穩定。越秀亦積極響應本屆特區政府的青年工作政策，攜手相關機構、團體積極推進香港青年到大灣區內地城市工作及發展，打造灣區共融。希望未來東聯、越秀可以繼續與大家並肩同行!

東聯及越秀深明香港警方一直支持默默守護香港，藉此機會贈送心意畫作以表謝意。對於日前執勤期間墮海失蹤的水警高級督察林婉儀英勇犧牲，李志峰會長作代表向其家人致深切慰問，全體人員默哀1分鐘。

東聯及越秀將繼續支持一國兩制，擁護基本法，關注社會民生，積極就社會事務向特區政府提出意見及建議。東聯將繼續透過舉辦不同活動，加強本港與內地的聯繫，加強本港市民對國家、民族的歸屬及認同感，增進港人對祖國國情的瞭解，構建和諧社會及中港一體的觀念。

有關九龍東區各界聯會
九龍東區各界聯會（東聯）由全國政協常委楊孫西博士和一班熱心人士於 1991 年創立，以團結和發展愛國愛港力量、支持特區政府依法施政及推動兩地文經濟、社會發展爲己任；會務不斷發展，會員人數與日俱增，對地區事務的參與度逐步提高。東聯的宗旨是希望聯結九龍東區愛國愛港的人士，集結眾人的力量，為中國及香港的文化、經濟、社會發展略盡綿力。東聯更成立東聯社會服務基金，開展不同類型的社區服務，幫助人們擁有更美好的生活，傳遞和弘揚社會公益精神。凝心聚力，造福社群東聯社會服務基金以「匯聚愛心，傳遞正能量，促進人與社會的和諧發展」為宗旨。東聯基金不僅要幫助他人、關愛社會，更重要的是發揮橋樑架構平台的作用，建立廣泛的參與渠道，擴大公益事業的參與面，把人與人的愛心凝聚起來，帶動社會公益力量，積極有效地幫扶社會的基層及弱勢社群。

有關香港越秀各界聯合會
香港越秀各界聯合會（越秀）是在香港註冊的非牟利機構，於2015年5月28日正式成立，成立目的為團結社會人士各階層人士，並肩攜手，以嶄新的思維，探討社會的新發展方向，並以平等、尊重及互信的方式促進社會各界的溝通，營造和諧的社會氣氛、建立共融社會。香港越秀各界聯合會希望透過不同形式的活動，凝聚力量，加強香港與內地人民的信任。越秀成員來自社會各階層，當中包括活躍於香港和內地的商界翹楚、專業人士及帶領文化交流的成功人士，矢志推動社會的團結及和諧，為香港的繁榮及發展出力。



