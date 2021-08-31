C2A Security進軍中德汽車市場，加速公司發展

|
|Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 10:01 HKT/SGT
|摘要：C2A Security的汽車網路安全技術為兩個全球最大的汽車市場提供可視性與控制性，保護網聯汽車。
北京, 2021年8月31日 - (亞太商訊) - 行業領先的汽車網路安全解決方案供應商C2A Security宣佈進入中國和德國市場，以加快公司發展。C2A Security的汽車網路安全技術將為這兩個全球最大的汽車市場提供可視性與控制性，保護網聯汽車全生命週期內的安全。
C2A Security中國辦事處的落成是該公司進軍全球增長最快的汽車市場的第一步。這一戰略舉措能使C2A Security最大程度為中國汽車製造商提供網路安全的必要技術支援。在汽車行業占國民收入高達20%的德國，C2A Security也開設了辦事處，計畫開拓深耕歐洲市場。
C2A Security採用整套網路安全方案，包括全面、多層次的技術，可擴展至汽車的整個生命週期。C2A Security是第一家通過網路安全生命週期管理平臺，提高其嵌入式網路安全產品透明度的公司。這一獨特的編排層為整車廠和一級供應商提供全方位的可視性、控制性和保護性，滿足車輛全生命週期的網路安全需求。
C2A Security創始人及CEO Michael Dick 表示：“C2A Security在為應對關鍵攻擊向量提供網路安全解決方案方面獨樹一幟，成為市場上最靈活、全面和透明的網路安全解決方案的唯一供應商。中國和歐洲的汽車製造商需要一個長期、全面的解決方案來應對網路安全挑戰。C2A Security進入中國和德國市場，滿足了這一需求。我們希望為汽車行業提供保護每一輛網聯車輛所需的工具和可視性。”
關於C2A Security
C2A Security是可信賴的端對端汽車網路安全解決方案供應商。公司推出了嵌入式車載網路安全解決方案，使用多層次方法解決網路安全問題，提供與汽車有關的保護措施和安全相容性。C2A旗下的AutoSec是全面的網路安全生命週期管理平臺，為整車廠和一級供應商提供所需的可視性，滿足網聯汽車生命週期內的所有網路安全需要。C2A保持市場中立性，完全滿足汽車行業需求，產品易於相容，重新定義汽車網路安全生態系統。C2A是市場上最靈活、全面和透明的網路安全解決方案的唯一供應商。C2A由現任CEO Michael Dick于2016年創立。他也是NDS的聯合創始人，NDS以50億美元的成交價被思科收購。瞭解更多資訊，請訪問C2A Security官方網站。
