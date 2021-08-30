關於本公司資本合作方申請香港上市的公告

|
香港, 2021年8月30日 - (亞太商訊) - 於2020年8月7日《關於資本合作以及第二次無擔保可轉換債券型新股認購權公司債券的資金用途變更的通知》的披露中，Quantum Solutions宣佈透過其間接全資附屬公司（Asia TeleTech Investment Limited）投資了某有限合夥人基金（即 Limited Partnership，以下簡稱“LLP” ），該 LLP 投資了商湯科集團公司（SenseTime Group Inc.以下簡稱“STG”）。本集團得悉STG已經於2021年8月27日向香港聯合交易所有限公司遞交上市申請（IPO），特此通知。
稍後有關該IPO的相關細節，我們將另行公佈。
Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd. 公司簡介
公司名稱：Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd.（東京證券交易所第二部 代碼2338）
所在地：東京都千代田區九段北1-10-9
代表者：董事長 邵 贇
資本金：2,559百萬日円
事業內容：內容開發和分銷 軟體合同開發
公司URL：https://www.quantum-s.co.jp/cn/
詢問窗口
Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd.
https://www.quantum-s.co.jp/cn/
Tel：03-6910-0571（主機） / Mail：info@ quantum-s.co.jp
