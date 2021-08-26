Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 26 August 2021, 15:42 HKT/SGT
來源 The Executive Centre
世邦魏理仕成功協助德事商務中心擴大其中環區版圖 於友邦金融中心開設全新共享辦公空間

香港, 2021年8月26日 - (亞太商訊)  - 隨著香港對靈活辦公空間的需求不斷增加，亞洲領先的優質靈活辦公室解決方案專家德事商務中心(TEC) 正在不斷擴大其版圖，為香港企業提供更多優質選擇。 近日，在世邦魏理仕的協助下，德事商務中心再次於中環黃金地段覓得極具優勢的位置，滿足本地企業對頂級靈活辦公空間的需求。

友邦金融中心 香港中環干諾道中1號

德事商務中心

世邦魏理仕香港顧問及交易服務─辦公樓部執行董事兼主管馮慧詩小姐表示：「這個具現代感、靈活性高，設備齊全的辦公空間位於地理環境優越的中環干諾道中1號。對客戶來說，特別是金融服務行業，將會是一個極具吸引力的選擇。我們很高興能再次為德事商務中心的新辦公室選址提供專業的意見和服務。開業後，全新的TEC辦公空間將佔友邦金融中心 (AIA Central) 15樓全層，共佔約 15,000 平方呎的可出租空間。」

德事商務中心港澳台地區董事總經理Nadia Zhu很高興能在公司現有的房地產組合中再增加一個甲級寫字樓辦公空間，為更廣泛的客戶群體提供一站式的辦公空間解決方案，協助客戶提高生產力，同時促進公司間的商務協作。

Nadia Zhu表示：「德事商務中心對香港作為環球商業樞紐的地位非常有信心。作為一家擁有超過 25 年營運經驗的企業，我們除了致力於發展公司的業務，亦致力繼續為客戶的發展提供最有力的支持。我們旗下每一個辦公空間都擁有極佳的地理位置，提供先進的基礎設施，如私人辦公室、商務禮賓部、會議室、共享辦公空間和活動空間等，全面滿足客戶日常業務上的需要。」

混合工作模式將會是未來的大趨勢，靈活性對於未來辦工空間的策略至關重要。即將於11月開幕的TEC友邦金融中心辦工空間將為靈活、多變的勞動力帶來更多可能性，提升企業的營運彈性。全新TEC友邦金融中心辦工空間開業後，德事商務中心將在香港擁有 11 個辦工空間，總面積超過 232,000 平方尺，其中七個地點設於中環，而當中的國際金融中心一期以及香港會所大廈辦公空間，均是由世邦魏理仕所促成。

全新TEC 友邦金融中心辦工空間的室內裝潢由設計師 Fiona Hardie ID 操刀，以中性的白色與灰色為主要色調，簡潔的設計和線條與辦工室流線形的結構相結合，為空間注入流動感和活力；當中的大理石、木材和磨沙鎳材質，以及手工精細的裝飾牆，則為時尚的室內空間增添亮麗的細節。

關於世邦魏理仕集團有限公司
世邦魏理仕（紐交所代號：CBRE）總部位於美國德州達拉斯，是財富500和標準普爾500企業，爲全球最大的商用房地產服務及投資公司（按2020年收益計算）。世邦魏理仕在全球超過100個國家擁有超過100,000名僱員，為不同類型的客戶提供廣泛的綜合性服務，包括設施、交易與項目管理、不動產管理、投資管理、評估與估值、物業租賃、策略諮詢、物業銷售、按揭服務及發展服務。請登入我們的網站 www.cbre.com

關於德事商務中心
德事商務中心在1994年於香港創立，至今在14個國家和地區的32個城市設有超過150家商務中心，成為亞洲第三大的服務式辦公室集團，年度營業額超過2.37億美元。

德事商務中心專為目標宏大的專業人士和業界領袖服務，他們尋找的不僅是辦公空間，更是能夠幫助他們大展鴻圖的地方。德事商務中心為企業塑造成功而龐大的全球社區網絡，橫跨大中華地區、東南亞、北亞、印度、斯里蘭卡、中東和澳洲，並銳意走得更遠、發展得更快。我們每所中心都位於優越的地段，辦公空間設施一應俱全，迎合會員所需。德事商務中心與會員攜手見證每一個里程碑和重要的時刻，協助有志之士邁向成功。

由私人擁有的德事商務中心總部設於香港，提供優質的私人專屬和共享辦公空間、商務行政服務和會議設施，滿足各個業務所需。

了解更多詳情，請瀏覽 www.executivecentre.com

媒體查詢請聯絡 :

世邦魏理仕香港
市場及傳訊部
傳訊經理
黎坤瑜
(+852) 2820 1466
cora.lai@cbre.com

德事商務中心
環球公關經理
Pebble Lee
(+852) 3951 9530
pebble_lee@executivecentre.com



