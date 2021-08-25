Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 15:28 HKT/SGT Share: 東聯、越秀及優專才協會聯合舉辦「政經傾一傾系列的金融講座」 與政府、監管機構及業界緊密合作 讓金融行業新一代把握未來新機遇

香港, 2021年8月25日 - (亞太商訊) - 由九龍東區各界聯會（「東聯」）、香港越秀各界聯合會(「越秀」)及香港優才及專才協會(「優專才協會」)，（以下簡稱「主辦方」）聯手的「政經傾一傾系列的金融講座」近日在香港中華總商會成功舉辦。本次講座邀請到財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇太平紳士以及在金融界舉足輕重的兩位嘉賓、分享他們對香港以及中國金融市場未來的看法，與聯會代表及會員一同交流聯誼，探討香港現時面臨的機遇和挑戰。

財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇太平紳士分析香港金融市場的未來發展。

香港金銀業貿易場永遠名譽會長馮志堅先生分析香港經濟形勢。

中國首席經濟學家熊奕博士分析中國宏觀經濟展望。

(由左至右) 九龍東區各界聯會常務副會長周忠信先生、中國首席經濟學家熊奕博士、財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇太平紳士、九龍東區各界聯會常務副會長、東聯社會服務基金執行主席黃水晶博士、香港金銀業貿易場永遠名譽會長馮志堅先生、香港優才及專才協會副主席辜雨晴小姐、香港越秀各界聯合會主席、東聯常務副會長鍾堅偉先生。

作為全球領先的國際金融中心，香港自2009年起已7次登上全球IPO集資榜首。直至2021年6月底，全球排名首100間銀行中，有78間正在香港營運。自2018年起，共有51間新經濟企業根據新上市制度上市，首次公開招股集資額超過5,100億港元。以市值計算，香港為全球第2大生物科技企業的上市平台，絕對為IPO和併購活動提供最有利的環境。作為主講嘉賓，財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇太平紳士指出，持續的資金流入大大增加了香港市場深度和流動性。



政府現正推行多項有利發展的監管制度及政策措施，包括：將香港上市未有盈利的生物科技公司和內地科創板股票納入「互聯互通」的選股範圍、推動香港房地產投資信託基金、由投資推廣署成立專責團隊推動香港的家族辦公室業務、出「拍住上」金融科技概念驗證測試資助計劃、為虛擬資產服務提供者建立法定發牌制度、為在香港營運的合資格私募基金所分發的附帶權益提供稅務寬減、全面無紙證券市場制度、推行「積金易」平台等項目，為香港的市場注入新動力。未來，香港將以助力人民幣國際化、提供多元化金融服務、發揮資金安全港角色、發揮風險管理中心功能、綠色轉型融資五大策略定位作為核心，應對面對全球經濟的不確定性。九龍東區各界聯會常務副會長、東聯社會服務基金執行主席黃水晶博士表示對香港經濟的未來發展表示樂觀，期望未來青年積極投身香港金融界及參與社區活動，回饋社會。



香港金銀業貿易場永遠名譽會長馮志堅先生亦到場分享對香港經濟形勢及投資的看法。曾擔任寶生銀行董事副總經理、中銀國際證券有限公司董事總經理、中銀國際控股有限公司行政總監、多家上市公司高管、港交所副主席，還是香港特區成立後首屆立法會議員的他，獨具投資眼光，三年前斥資逾百萬在灣仔春園街創辦的港式奶茶專門店「我杯茶」。其店舖在疫情下未有大受影響，轉攻外賣生意後，生意額更漸入佳境。馮先生以自己創業的故事勉勵年輕人在「疫」境自強，在疫情的逆境下抓緊新的機遇，並寄語年輕投資者多留意不同版塊的資訊，切勿急於獲利而衝動投資。



儘管疫症對全球經濟及社會民生造成極大影響，香港作為國際金融中心亦面對前所未有的嚴峻挑戰，但只要應對得當，便可以轉危為機。雖然市民無法像以前一樣經常來往粵、港、澳甚至世界各地，但大家正逐漸適應疫情下的新常態。許局長表示，疫情更促使科技廣泛應用，利好科技金融及綠色產業發展。



曾任國際貨幣基金組織 （IMF）經濟學家，並任職於亞太部，非洲部和歐洲部等多個部門，更在2015-16年中國擔任二十國集團主席期間，協助中國政府部門制定G20經濟與金融議題的中國首席經濟學家熊奕博士到場分享中國宏觀經濟展望時亦提到，2021年中國GDP增速放緩，但疫情再次推動科技金融的發展，尤其是數碼貨幣、加密貨幣及電子支付方面。他表示，支付寶、微信支付等電子支付方式在國內及香港漸趨普及，成功推出電子人民幣可以加快全球貨幣數字化的步伐。中國央行數字貨幣 e-CNY有望在 2022 年推出後迅速起飛。他指，電子人民幣可能會給中國的數字支付行業帶來重大變化，為中國大型銀行打入目前由大型科技公司主導的業務領域提供了一個切入點。電子人民幣有望將中國的數字隱私保護帶入一個新時代。



許局長又指，政府積極培養人才，例如推出「抗疫基金金融科技人才計劃(Fintech Anti-epidemic Scheme for Talent Development)」，為金融科技企業創造1000個全職職位。而「金融服務業創職位計劃(Financial Industry Recruitment Scheme for Tomorrow )」就了支援金融業創造1 500份全職工作機會，涵蓋銀行、證券、保險、會計、強積金等行業。財庫局獲業界支持，已為青年人透過「大灣區青年就業計劃(Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme )」提供超過100 個職位。政府正研究與本地青年組織合作，聯同內地/大灣區有資深工作經驗的香港金融高管，分享他們於灣區發展的個人故事。講座的另一主辦方代表香港優才及專才協會副主席辜雨晴小姐表示：「要促進中國及香港兩地的交流及發展，人才是不可缺少的一環。香港優才及專才協會作為東聯在香港的另一個緊密合作夥伴，將繼續通過優才和專才計劃來港人士與本地人士交流，來加強香港社會融合，向港內外宣傳推廣優才和專才計劃，以推動香港和內地交流，期望可以培養更多人才。」



同時，政府積極完善監管制度及促進香港金融市場發展。香港越秀各界聯合會主席、九龍東區各界聯會常務副會長周忠信先生作為此次講座的主辦方代表之一表示越秀作為是東聯在大灣區的緊密合作夥伴, 亦是在香港註冊的非牟利機構，致力透過不同形式的活動，促進廣州及香港兩地經濟、文化、教育、科技等發展。期望青年能把握《十四五規劃》及粵港澳大灣區帶來的機遇，繼續啟發金融行業新一代，盡展所長。



主辦方在疫情下仍不遺餘力地推動區內工商專業的發展，積極發揮聯會功能，回饋社會。聯會期望未來可以繼續得到各界社會賢達及同業的支持，舉辦更多活動。相信在政府的策略定位下，能有效應對地緣政治的複雜和不確定性。東聯、越秀以及優專才協會將與政府、監管機構及業界緊密合作，把握未來更多機遇。



有關九龍東區各界聯會

九龍東區各界聯會（東聯）由全國政協常委楊孫西博士和一班熱心人士於 1991 年創立，以團結和發展愛國愛港力量、支持特區政府依法施政及推動兩地文經濟、社會發展爲己任；會務不斷發展，會員人數與日俱增，對地區事務的參與度逐步提高。東聯的宗旨是希望聯結九龍東區愛國愛港的人士，集結眾人的力量，為中國及香港的文化、經濟、社會發展略盡綿力。東聯更成立東聯社會服務基金，開展不同類型的社區服務，幫助人們擁有更美好的生活，傳遞 和弘揚社會公益精神。凝心聚力，造福社群東聯社會服務基金以「匯聚愛心，傳遞正能量，促進人與社會的和諧發展」為宗旨。東聯基金不僅要幫助他人、關愛社會，更重要的是發揮橋樑架構平台的作用，建立廣泛的參與管道，擴大公益事業的參與面，把人與人的愛心凝聚起來，帶動社會公益力量，積極有效地幫扶社會的基層及弱勢社群。



有關香港越秀各界聯合會

香港越秀各界聯合會（越秀）是在香港註冊的非牟利 機構，於2015年5月28日正式成立，成立目的為團結社會人士各階層人士 ，並肩攜手，以嶄新的思維，探討社會的新發展方向， 並以平等、尊重及互信的方式促進社會各界的溝通，營造和諧的社會氣氛、建立共融社會。香港越秀各界聯合會希望透過不同形式的活動，凝聚力量，加強香港與內地人民的信任。越秀成員來自社會各階層，當中包括活躍於香港和內地的商界翹楚、專業人士及帶領文化交流的成功人士，矢志推動社會的團結及和諧，為香港的繁榮及發展出力。



有關香港優才及專才協會

香港優才及專才協會（優專才協會）是香港唯一一個以促進通過優才和專才計劃來港人士交流、加強與香港社會融合、向港內外宣傳推廣優才和專才計劃、推動香港和內地交流的政府認可組織。致力於建立通過「優秀人才入境計劃」和「輸入內地人才計劃」來港人士的交流平臺，共用優勢資源，提升專業水準。推動通過優才和專才計劃來港人士融入香港社會，積極為香港特區發展注入新的活力，提高香港在國際市場的競爭力。優專才協會協助特區政府在港內外宣傳優才和專才計劃，促進香港企業和民眾更多瞭解優才和專才計劃，並吸引更多專業人士來港發展。優專才協會加強通過優才和專才計劃來港人士與內地的交流，利用本身獨特身份促進中港合作與發展，積極關心及參與香港和國家建設。





