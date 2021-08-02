優然牧業(09858.HK)獲GIC增持82.4萬股增市場信心 納入港股通可期

|
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
|Monday, 2 August 2021, 08:30 HKT/SGT
香港, 2021年8月2日 - (亞太商訊) - 中國乳業上游第一股 - 優然牧業(09858.HK)自今年6月18日登陸香港聯交所主板以來，一直深受大型基金關注。近日，不少投行更為即將於8月20日公佈的最新恒生綜合指數成分股檢討結果作出預測，多家證券表示優然牧業很大機會在這次季度檢討後被納入恒生綜合指數成分股，並順利進入港股通名單。市場預期這將有望令優然牧業進一步受到國際大型基金和資本市場的認同和關注，顯著提高流動性。
隨著北水持續進入港股市場，對於大型優質股的投資需求將持續增強，而更廣泛的資金亦會配置到港股通標的，因此對優然牧業的未來估值提升將形成良好的正面作用。
與此同時，根據港交所的上市公司權益資料平台顯示，優然牧業獲新加坡政府投資有限公司（GIC)於7月26日在場內以每股平均價4.9492港元增持82.40萬股，涉資約407.81萬港元。增持後，GIV的最新持股數目為1.91億股，持股比例由4.99%增持至5.02%。
GIC是國際頂尖的國家主權基金，是次增持優然牧業股份，不但說明其對公司的未來發展充滿信心及認同，亦同時反映了公司的長期價值現被低估，現正是吸納增持的時機。
