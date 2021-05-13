樂享互動入選MSCI中國小型股指數

|
|Thursday, 13 May 2021, 10:04 HKT/SGT
香港, 2021年5月13日 - (亞太商訊) - 今日（5月12日），港股上市公司樂享互動（06988.HK）發佈公告，公司獲納入MSCI中國小型股指數，將於2021年5月27日收盤後生效。
據了解，MSCI中國小型股指數是摩根士丹利資本國際公司推出的中國市場指數之一，旨在衡量中國市場小型股板塊的表現，涵蓋具有良好經營業績和發展潛力的中國公司，是全球機構投資者平衡投資組合的重要參考指標。
樂享互動是中國領先的從事移動新媒體效果營銷與營銷SaaS服務的營銷科技公司，連續多年業績表現突出，上市以來受到港股市場廣泛關注。
財報數據顯示，樂享互動2018年至2020年營收分別為2.62億港元、5.38億港元、9.24億港元，年內盈利（淨利潤）分別為0.45億港元、0.77億港元和1.39億港元，業績保持高速增長。
公司董事會認為，此次獲納入MSCI中國小型股指數，顯示出資本市場對公司業績和價值的認可，預期將能夠提升資本市場和投資者對本公司的信心，增加公司股份流動性。同時，亦能提升公司知名度，助力公司的業務及合作。
