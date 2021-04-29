Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 29, 2021
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 29 April 2021, 17:15 HKT/SGT
Share:

來源 BCT Group
BCT勇奪《指標》及《亞洲資產管理》強積金供應商大獎
陪伴港人同行20載 未來專注推動強積金數碼化

香港, 2021年4月29日 - (亞太商訊)  - BCT銀聯集團（「BCT」）為香港主要強積金公司，自強積金制度成立以來，已與港人並肩走過20年，今年更榮獲2020《指標》年度基金大獎最高榮譽「年度強積金供應商大獎」，以及2021《亞洲資產管理》（Asia Asset Management）Best of the Best Awards「最佳強積金計劃供應商 - 20年」等十多項殊榮，充分引證公司在強積金管理及投資方面的卓越表現。


BCT董事總經理及行政總裁劉嘉時女士（右）與首席業務總監李德麟先生（左）對於公司獲頒2020《指標》年度基金大獎「年度強積金供應商大獎」及2021《亞洲資產管理》Best of the Best Awards「最佳強積金計劃供應商 - 20年」感到十分鼓舞。BCT同時贏得《指標》旗下另外七項大獎。


BCT在強積金領域實力非凡，多年來專注為僱主及成員提供全面、優質及創新的服務，備受業內外人士好評。年初至今，BCT於多個機構舉辦的獎項中囊括共15項殊榮，包括︰

2020《指標》年度基金大獎
- 年度強積金供應商大獎
- 僱主支援 - 同級最佳獎
- 人力資本發展 - 同級最佳獎
- 投資者教育 - 同級最佳獎
- 成員服務 - 傑出表現獎
- 風險管理 - 同級最佳獎
- 目標到期 2020 - 同級最佳獎
- 目標到期 2030 - 同級最佳獎

2021《亞洲資產管理》Best of the Best Awards
- 最佳強積金計劃供應商 - 20年
- 終身成就獎 - 強積金 (特別授予BCT董事總經理及行政總裁劉嘉時)

2021積金評級強積金獎項
- 積金評級金級計劃
- 最佳行政管理
- 最佳成員服務
- 10年期持續傑出表現基金 - 混合資產基金 (動態)
- 5年期持續傑出表現基金 - 混合資產基金 (動態)

BCT董事總經理及行政總裁劉嘉時表示︰「BCT一直以企業管治、可持續發展和使命感為基礎，致力為持份者創造價值。過去20年，我們在強積金投資、行政管理、客戶服務、及投資者教育等各方面的努力獲得了業界的充分肯定，未來我們將全力推動可持續發展及數碼化，以滿足僱主及成員在退休金管理及退休方案策劃方面不斷變化的需求。與此同時，我們會繼續創新，精益求精，提供更好的服務及產品，加強香港人的退休信心及財務靈活性。」

《指標》年度基金大獎於香港已有17年歷史，享譽業界的同時，深受世界各地具實力基金機構的認可與支持。「年度強積金供應商大獎」的評分準則包括《指標》六大實力支柱、4,000名強積金成員和僱主的整體滿意度、70個社交媒體平台的網民評價，以及活躍和潛在客戶對品牌的認知度。

Best of the Best Awards由亞太區享負盛名的商業期刊《亞洲資產管理》舉辦，以表揚各個於投資及退休金管理領域最出色的行業先驅，為業內最具聲望的獎項之一。

積金評級是一家提供退休金研究的獨立研究機構。評級系統覆蓋三個主要範疇，每個範疇有個別的比重，包括成分基金選擇及投資表現、費用及收費、以及計劃提供的整體服務。

有關BCT銀聯集團
BCT銀聯集團（「BCT」）由「銀聯金融有限公司」（「BCTF」）及「銀聯信託有限公司」 （「BCTC」）組成，為香港主要強積金公司及最具規模的信託公司之一，BCT專注提供卓越的強積金及職業退休計劃產品及基金行政管理服務。BCT亦為全港僅有兩間提供強積金行業計劃的公司之一。截至2020年12月底，行政管理資產總值超過港幣2130億，為超過120萬成員帳戶提供服務。

傳媒查詢請聯絡：
澎思傳訊有限公司
許庭芝小姐 / 趙文莊小姐
電話：(852) 3598 9749 / 3611 4064
電子郵件：veronica.hui@prise.com.hk / maureen.zhao@prise.com.hk


話題 Press release summary

部門 金融
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
World Big Data & Analytics Show virtually convened India's top data and analytics leaders  
Apr 29, 2021, 18:13 HKT/SGT
Glasstech Asia Online Conference 2021 a success and saw participation from over 10 countries  
Apr 29, 2021, 17:31 HKT/SGT
Moomoo Inc. clinches Title Sponsorship for Yahoo Finance's Exclusive Livestream of the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting  
Apr 29, 2021, 11:46 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs and B2S Life Sciences on Immunoassay Bioanalysis for Clinical Trials  
Apr 29, 2021, 04:00 HKT/SGT
Activation Group Forms Strategic Alliance with Fosun Fashion Group  
Apr 28, 2021, 18:35 HKT/SGT
HKTDC's debut Lifestyle ShoppingFest opens today  
Apr 28, 2021, 18:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Global Sales and Production Secures 90 Percent Level Year-on-Year in FY2021  
Apr 28, 2021, 15:46 HKT/SGT
RESONA and Eisai Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia in Saitama Prefecture, Japan  
Apr 28, 2021, 11:33 HKT/SGT
NEC recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers as a Visionary  
Apr 28, 2021, 10:05 HKT/SGT
LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2021 Grand Prix Winner Announced  
Apr 27, 2021, 16:38 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 800 291 0906 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6653 1210 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       