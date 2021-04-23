Friday, 23 April 2021, 10:50 HKT/SGT Share: 香港航天復牌股價暴漲逾650% 收購恆達科技 聯手華為雲

香港, 2021年4月23日 - (亞太商訊) - 香港航天科技集團有限公司（香港航天）欣然宣佈，已正式與香港華為雲簽訂戰略合作協議，雙方將基於「數據創新生活 智慧開啟城市」的合作目標，充分整合香港航天基於衛星端與地面端的時空城市信息，以及華為雲安全、可信的數據處理能力，為粵港澳大灣區提供涵蓋智慧政府、智慧出行、智慧生活、智慧環境等多維度的優質商業服務，打造全新的數碼城市與智慧生活。



香港航天董事局主席林家禮博士與華為香港代表處總經理鄧水根主持戰略合作簽訂儀式







作爲集衛星製造、衛星發射、航天測控及航天數據服務為一體的綜合性商業航天企業，香港航天此次與華為雲强强聯手，將實現衛星遙感技術與雲計算、大數據、人工智能等科技手段的結合，推動雙方共同探索城市智慧化治理的新思路。借助華爲雲技術方案，香港航天將以「僭建物檢測」項目為起點，逐步拓展至智慧城市的國土資源、環境保護、海洋壞境監測等領域，共同打造世界級的城市管理、政務效能提升的成功典範。



同時，香港航天與華為雲確立長期戰略合作關係，將有利於以科技實力與創新發展為依託，加快本港企業大數據應用的發展，提升香港航天土地環境監測、數據追蹤整合、政務信息管理及萬物互通互聯方面的技術水平，提高數據服務城市的能力。在雙方戰略合作簽訂儀式上，作為主禮嘉賓的署理創新及科技局局長鍾偉强博士在致辭時提到，「推動智慧城市不可單靠政府，也需要業界、學界及研發機構共同合作，發揮協同效應，才能『把餅做大』。我非常榮幸跟大家一同見證這次簽約儀式，香港航天與華為雲的攜手合作，將粵港澳大灣區航天資料應用於智慧城市建設，對粵港澳地區有着重大的意義。」



對於此次合作，香港航天董事局主席林家禮博士表示：「香港航天科技集團在自主創新的基礎上與華為團隊的戰略合作，將集中各自資源與優勢，形成橫向戰略互補。在雲端業務、資料處理、產業應用及商業營運方面將取得具有建設性的創新意義。」在雙方的戰略合作中，香港航天將充分發揮自身天基數據處理能力，並借助華為雲領先的人工智能開發平台、生態夥伴能力，以及在公共研製和建設智慧城市的深厚經驗，以科技創新為突破口，以方便生活為落腳點，將自身打造成有別於一般數據收集分析企業的航天商業服務商。



未來，香港航天將以《香港智慧城市藍圖》及相應五年發展計畫為依託，持續深化與華為雲的合作，發揮空間與地面資料結合的優勢，打造多維度、立體式、方便快捷的生活場景，把香港建設成世界級智慧城市，從而推動粵港澳大灣區在全球智慧灣區的競爭力，契合第十四個五年規劃中的大灣區經濟發展規劃，為粵港澳大灣區蓬勃發展助力。



另外，香港航天科技集團公佈，早前與Rich Blessing Group Limited訂立買賣協議，同意以代價2.87億港元(即每股待售股份1.50港元)向其收購電子製造服務供應商恆達科技控股（1725.HK）1.91億股股份或佔公司已發股本63.75%，該項交易已於昨日順利完成，并於4月22日在聯交所正式恢復買賣，獲市場熱烈反應，股價暴漲逾650%。



交易完成後，香港航天科技集團將提出以每股2元（較停牌前折讓45.95%）收購餘下公眾持股，料涉及要約代價1.07億元，但仍會維持股份上市地位。而公司的英文名稱將由「Eternity Technology Holdings Limited」更改為「Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited」，並採用中文雙重外國名稱「香港航天科技集團有限公司」。未來，基於恆達科技控股現有電子製造業務的完善網絡及卓着聲譽，香港航天將成為其業務發展及運營的新平台，並通過不斷探索，進一步拓集團業務範圍。



此外，本次收購將幫助香港航天科技集團將以嶄新面貌登陸資本市場，為集團衞星製造、衞星發射、航天測控及航天數據服務等主營業務在下一階段的快速發展注入强大動能，著力彌補航天產業區域商業空白，推動航天技術市場化，服務區域航天商業化需求，並為股東締造長遠的回報。





話題 Press release summary



部門 金融

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

