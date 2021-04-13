AMLC幣在IDXA交易所亮相发展前景可期

|
|Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 12:55 HKT/SGT
中國深圳, 2021年4月13日 - (亞太商訊) - 在2020年，區塊鏈行業一片火红。 BTC和ETH的幣價分別上漲了302%和464%，帶領數字貨幣市場全面走向牛市，加密貨幣市場總市值規模在少过两年内從約1918億美元擴大至約7600億美元，相當於翻了近4倍！截至2021年4月，根据coinmarketcap数据显示，加密貨幣市場總市值規模已经接近2萬億美元！成长速度远远超过想象！
在如此火熱的行情之下，區塊鏈領域也湧現出了不少新的行業熱點，其中，DeFi在2020年吸引了最多的目光。根據Arcane Research的統計，DeFi的鎖倉規模全年增長了約2100%，獨立地址全年翻了10倍。
在區塊鏈技術方面的投資包括來自全球數一數二的大企業，如摩根大通、桑坦德銀行以及IBM等等。作為區塊鏈技術和數字資產領域最具實用性，用途最為廣泛的應用之一，去中心化金融（俗稱DeFi）近來受到了廣泛關注。
去中心化金融有著替代傳統金融的潛力而去中心化金融逐步地展示了其以低成本向低收入群體提供金融服務並同時為廣大民眾提供優質投資機遇，特別是在信貸方面的能力。
因此，信貸和貸款可稱的上是去中心化金融的一大板塊也是該領域的命脈。信貸與貸款可成為希望在去中心化金融領域中建立牢固市場地位的機構的跳板。
有鑑於此，贏利保管理有限公司，一家將精密分析和尖端技術集成到其金融投資中的創新企業，決定推出AMLC幣。
AMLC幣將在贏利保管理有限公司最近推出的一項計劃，贏利保去中心化金融借貸計劃，扮演關鍵角色。該項計劃將會是公司進軍去中心化金融領域的先鋒。計劃為社區的成員提供了一系列選擇，讓他們通過參與計劃獲得獎勵，並同時為社區成員實現AMLC幣值與資本的最大化。
除了在贏利保去中心化金融借貸計劃中扮演關鍵角色以外，AMLC 幣也在尖端且為用戶提供了一系列的數字貨幣交易選項的交易平台，國際數字交易所聯盟（IDXA）的數字貨幣交易所，idxa.io，進行了首個交易所上市。
AMLC 幣的上市恰好遇上了由最新一輪的加密貨幣牛市所帶動的交易熱潮，而AMLC幣在IDXA交易所上市將確保其的資金流動性。
隨著贏利保去中心化金融借貸計劃的推出以拓展在去中心化金融領域的市場地位，贏利保管理有限公司將在2021年裡見證AMLC幣的一系列新發展。
在去中心化金融市場取得指數性增長的當兒，AMLC幣通過扮演區塊鏈生態系統及贏利保去中心化金融借貸計劃中的核心數字資產角色，將能使其可在把發展機遇方面佔據優勢，從而確保其的長期價值。
Media contact
Company: Ascendancy Management Limited
Contact: Ms. Jenny Chua
E-mail: customerservice@ascendancy-email.com
Telephone: +86 15626646563
Website: https://ascendancy-mgmt.com/index
SOURCE: Ascendancy Management Limited
