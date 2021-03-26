Friday, 26 March 2021, 16:59 HKT/SGT Share: 《研究報告》中信建投證券首予愛點擊（ICLK.O）“買入”評級

香港, 2021年3月26日 - (亞太商訊) - 中信建投證券3月25日發佈對愛點擊（ICLK.O）的首次覆蓋研究報告，報告認為，作為目前中國最大的獨立協力廠商線上行銷技術平臺，愛點擊基於專有的資料抓取工具、多樣的資訊獲取管道及大資料分析能力，向客戶提供多維的智慧廣告“投放+分析”平臺和解決方案。愛點擊為眾多的零售、快消客戶提供不同場景的行銷服務和資料支援，與寶尊電商的合作將進一步開發全週期、閉環式的電商服務模型，寶尊提供線上運營和基礎設施服務，愛點擊提供以SaaS為基礎的資訊技術及系統解決方案，這一合作將提高愛點擊CRM SaaS的競爭力，實現雙贏。



中信建投證券預計公司2021年和2022年收入分別為3.17億和3.96億美金，經調整淨利潤分別為875萬和1468萬美金。在估值方面，對於企業運營解決方案，考慮到公司SaaS業務的發展階段，給予2022年10x P/S（9.6億美元）；行銷解決方案對標樂享互動（6988.HK）給予2022年3x P/S（9億美元），2022年公司目標市值約18.6億美元，對應目標價20美元，首次覆蓋，給予“買入”評級。





