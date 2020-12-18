Friday, 18 December 2020, 14:07 HKT/SGT Share: 賦能行業數位化轉型 farseer洞視科技按下發展“快速鍵”

香港, 2020年12月18日 - (亞太商訊) - 五年可以改變什麼？五年可以成為什麼？大資料、人工智慧、雲，5G這些都是改變科技的“熱詞”。一帶一路、粵港澳大灣區、科技創新這些都是政策賦能的產物。這五年，有很多初創企業面臨瓶頸，但亦有很多企業成功突圍，成為行業標杆。



（farseer創始人陳敬倫）



（farseer洞視科技榮獲2019年第三屆中國金融科技大會暨創業大賽 “2019全球金融科技創業大賽十大優秀公司”獎項）



在金融行業摸爬滾打了十多年的陳敬倫，敏銳捕捉到了大資料技術在金融領域中的重要地位，看准了財金大資料的市場需求，在2016年與合作夥伴創立了farseer洞視科技。研發團隊位於四川成都，業務拓展及銷售部分設在香港及深圳的farseer洞視科技，與其他科技型企業不同，farseer洞視科技的香港團隊擁有強大的金融背景，這也為日後洞視科技的發展打下了堅實的基礎。這些年，利用大灣區的發展優勢，farseer洞視科技成為了眾多企業中乘風破浪的一員。



farseer洞視科技以金融領域作為第一個商業應用落地場景，目前聚焦金融、媒體、政務等多個領域，取得了顯著的成績。“智慧並行”是farseer洞視科技的slogan，正如這句話，farseer洞視科技將人工智慧、行業能力完美結合，並將其融入了強大的資料應用體系，從而賦能金融科技行業加速前行。通過加速產品優化升級，以視覺化、結構化的方式，配合工作流程自動化的實現呈現關鍵內容，賦能不同行業的數位化轉型，實現高度的降本提效。結合團隊優勢，farseer洞視科技研發的產品，強化了客戶對於港股及AH股的認知，對於境內外資訊的檢索，公司貼心設計了繁簡英等多語言一鍵轉換，特別在疫情當下，全球金融行業面對面溝通存在瓶頸時，用科技連結各地金融市場發展，網羅各地金融市場資訊也成了farseer洞視科技的使命。



經過近三年的打磨後，2018年farseer洞視科技進入快速上升期，產品不斷優化升級，客戶群體不斷擴大。技術的賦能，為公司帶來了更多機遇與夥伴。2019年新年伊始，AMTD尚乘集團宣佈聯合farseer洞視科技、粵港澳大灣區產融投資公司、柔宇科技、科大訊飛、日日煮、GoGoVan等大灣區科技創新機構共同成立“灣區青年創業家協會”，助力灣區青年成就創業夢想。



人才培養也是企業發展的關鍵一環，farseer洞視科技深知其重要性。在2019年公司與北京清華五道口金融科技研究院，香港男拔萃中學等一線名校，攜同優秀人才加速產品落地。有了人才的加持，farseer洞視科技更有實力面對未來的挑戰。



獎項是對公司發展的肯定。2018年4月公司獲選為香港貿易發展局與團結香港基金「創業快線」的十間表現最優秀的初創團隊之一。同年9月，香港創科基金會主辦的首期“X-PLAN”創科超人團畢業路演暨大灣區創科人才發展高層論壇在香港科技園舉行，公司成為首批 “X-PLAN”獲獎優秀企業。2019年，公司在IFTA主辦的「IFTA 金融科技成就大獎」中榮獲投資者科技白金獎。2020年，公司成為中國青年企業家協會理事單位，同時為香港人工智慧實驗室、清華五道口金融學院、香港政府ICT金融科技辦等機構認可、支持及獲獎企業。



作為一家金融科技企業，交流與合作更是企業發展的重要基石，香港財政司司長陳茂波率領約二十名成員組成的香港金融科技代表團訪問英國倫敦。farseer洞視科技首席執行官陳敬倫先生非常有幸代表公司受邀參加此次倫敦金融科技訪問團活動。洞視科技作為人工智慧的代表，向英國金融業展示了香港金融科技市場在背靠大中華區發展的潛力和優勢，同時也瞭解了英國金融科技發展的最新趨勢。今年farseer洞視科技與全球第六大會計和諮詢顧問公司-RSM羅申美會計師事務所、知名財關公司金麥粒建立了戰略合作夥伴關係。通過將farseer洞視科技人工智慧支援的多語言投資分析資料、智慧雲/API解決方案與合作夥伴的領先的綜合諮詢能力、財經公關能力相結合，攜手為客戶提供一流、可靠的技術解決方案，提供進一步的分析/人工智慧工具/平臺，以實現高效的風險管理、業務鑒證、輿情監測、資訊預警等重要資訊服務。



回顧過往，farseer洞視科技始終跟隨科技的進步在推動企業向前發展，同時也為企業的良性發展奠定堅實基礎。2020年，疫情打擊這全球各大行業，唯有如farseer洞視科技這類的科技行業一如既往的砥礪前行，立足大資料A.I.，深耕行業，聚焦金融科技領域，加速推進深層次需求產品技術落地。下一個五年，我們期待這類的科技企業可以不斷實現新的突破。







