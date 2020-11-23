Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 23, 2020
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Monday, 23 November 2020, 15:41 HKT/SGT
來源 俊和建築控股有限公司
俊和公佈「組裝合成建築法」研發成果
俊和成香港首家建築公司以「混凝土組裝合成建築法」建造最高達40層的樓宇
專利牆壁連接技術減少牆身厚度 增加樓房實用面積

香港, 2020年11月23日 - (亞太商訊)  - 俊和建築控股有限公司（「俊和」）一直積極研發針對建造業的創新科技，以提升建造效率，推動建造業轉型。為配合建造業創新發展的大趨勢，俊和聯同巴馬丹拿集團（「巴馬丹拿」）研發了創新的「牆壁連接技術」，應用於「混凝土組裝合成建築法」（「混凝土MiC」）上，此技術以及整套混凝土組裝合成建築方法已通過屋宇署的「預先認可機制」（In-principle Acceptance），允許其應用於香港的樓宇發展項目；而「混凝土MiC」的「牆壁連接技術」也獲批專利，讓俊和成為香港首家建築公司，擁有以此建築法的設計及施工方案，可建造最高達40層的樓宇，大大提升建造效能。


以俊和及巴馬丹拿研發的混凝土MiC建成之「五面模組兩房單位」BIM模型


「MiC」是一種創新的建築方法，透過「先裝後嵌」的概念，把現場建築工序轉移至廠房進行，預先在廠房中製造獨立的「組裝合成」組件（包括裝飾工程、固定裝置﹑配件及屋宇設施的組裝工序），再運送至工地裝嵌，故樓宇在組件送達工地前已大致完成。「MiC」目的是減省現場施工工序，避免建築過程受天氣、勞動資源和場地限制，提升建造業的生產力、安全及可持續性，從而令建造過程更易掌控及更安全。

現時香港「MiC」模組主要採用「鋼結構」模式，與之相比，俊和及巴馬丹拿所研發的「混凝土MiC」具相當大的成本效益。首先，已獲批專利的「牆壁連接技術」能令牆身厚度減少，增加樓房實用面積；而混凝土結構模組的最大優點是耐用性高，亦容易達至訂明耐火要求；保養方面，混凝土模組由建造完成至首次維修保養之時距較鋼結構模組長，往後維修頻繁程度亦相對低；再者，混凝土模組應用於樓宇圖則設計上靈活性強，可除去傳統「MiC」傾向「死板」之觀感；同時，以混凝土建造的樓房，於隔音及隔熱方面等效能均表現良好，故此，俊和認為混凝土模組更切合私樓市場普遍期望及要求。

「混凝土MiC」具備以上多項建築優勢，然而其模組複雜精細，在設計及施工上均有不同難度及限制。幸而俊和擁有豐富的建造經驗和專業成熟的建築信息模型 (BIM)團隊，能於此領域中提供一站式由設計至建造的解決方案，將「混凝土MiC」純熟運用於各工程項目之中；而巴馬丹拿亦擁有豐富工程設計經驗，其MiC技術發展成熟，於「混凝土MiC」研發上大有助力。

俊和建築控股行政總裁李家粦測量師表示︰「公司多年來一直致力研發適用於建築行業的創新科技，能夠成功引入『混凝土MiC』，以及成為香港首家建築公司以此技術建造最高達40層的樓宇，我們實在感到十分鼓舞。憑藉俊和50多年建築經驗和專業成熟的團隊，以及巴馬丹拿的專業設計方案，定能將此技術推而廣之，應用於更多建造項目上。未來，我們會繼續致力研發針對建築業的創新科技，為香港建築業的未來出一分力，攜手建構更宜居及更先進城市。」

俊和旗下的創新科技品牌「Inno@ChunWo」，於元朗設立一個名為「俊和創展基地」的創新科技展示中心，預計於明年初啟用。中心將會展示以「混凝土」及「鋼結構」兩種MiC模式建造的示範單位，日後亦會加入不同的建造業創新科技予業界及公眾參觀。



Nov 23, 2020, 15:41 HKT/SGT
