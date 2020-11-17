Sunday, 15 November 2020, 16:36 HKT/SGT Share: 中國恒大入選恒生中國企業指數成份股

香港, 2020年11月15日 - (亞太商訊) - 恒指公司公佈季度檢討結果，中國恒大(3333.HK)獲納入恒生中國企業指數(HSCEI)成分股，12月7日起生效。



恒生中國企業指數(簡稱國企指數)，是僅次於恒生指數的重要指數，主要反映在香港上市的大型中國企業的表現，涵蓋50家市值最大、交易最活躍的股份。國企指數以往金融比重比較高，是次換入的企業均是國內新興企業及增長較快的企業，反影國內消費力持續上升，內地私人企業發展迅速度，帶動經濟增長。



目前市場有不少跟蹤恒生中國企業指數的ETF和港股通基金，中國恒大納入該指數後，相信相關ETF及基金將會跟隨調整其基金組合，對成交量及股價表現有正面影響。





