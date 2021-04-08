Libertex客戶獲得獨一無二的體驗

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

倫敦, 2021年4月8日 - (亞太商訊) - 3月25日，一位在線交易狂熱者從Libertex那裡收到了一份意想不到的禮物，形式是在Tottenham Hotspur足球俱樂部的主場贈送的一種定制汽車。







自定義Yiannimize奧迪RSQ8移交給Libertex幸運客戶



來自倫敦的36歲年輕人在Libertex的最新促銷活動中獲得了最高獎項：由Yiannimize團隊定制的全新奧迪RSQ8。標準的RSQ8已經是最高級別的高級車，但是由於Yianni和他的團隊的支持，這輛車散發出與眾不同的風格。



Tottenham Hotspur足球俱樂部的頂級球星打電話給Yiannimize來安排奧迪RSQ8的定制工作，Yianni本人在俱樂部的Tottenham Hotspur體育場的主場向這位Libertex客戶提供了A-list風格的增強型汽車。



Libertex首席營銷官Marios Chailis說：“我們可以通過這個簡單的使命宣言來總結我們的全部哲學思想：換取更多。” “交易不是關於圖表或在電子表格上移動數字。這是一次真正的機會，使人們能夠去追求自己生活中所需要的少一點錢。我們啟動了這個平台，使每個人都可以輕鬆進行資產交易，這是我們展示使用我們的技術可能實現的一切的完美方式。”



Tottenham Hotspur隊合夥人執行官羅斯·迪克森說：“ Libertex一直是很棒的合作夥伴，能夠成為如此激動人心的事情的一部分真是太好了。能夠歡迎獲勝者進入我們的家中領取他們的獎品確實是一個宏偉的賽事！我敢肯定我們將很快能夠進行更多此類活動。”



Spurs 隊的球員們本身很高興看到獎金將如何獲得。他們錄製了個性化的問候語，說：``我們希望您喜歡它！記住，為更多交易而努力，來吧， Spurs！ ''



當幸運的客戶一見到這輛車時，Yiannimize和Libertex的期望都得到了證明。他根本沒有理由期待這輛車。對於他來說，這真是一個驚喜，只是對忠實客戶的一種回報。



要觀看相關視頻，請單擊此處 https://youtu.be/24k7qRE9Iw4



Libertex：交易更多

Libertex是一個快速，用戶友好的交易平台，使用戶可以通過Web或智能手機24/7全天候在金融市場上進行交易。該經紀人提供超過250種金融工具，包括股票，股票，貨幣，指數，石油和天然氣，貴金屬等。憑藉20多年的金融市場和在線交易經驗，Libertex贏得了40多個國際獎項，其中包括2020年《外匯報告》和《歐洲CEO》雜誌授予的最佳交易平台兩項殊榮。



Libertex長期以來一直處於交易技術的最前沿，但是隨著其新的Trade For More計劃的到來，該公司將把獲得市場成功的機會提升到一個新的水平。除了其他特別活動外，Libertex還通過足球獎品和其官方足球合作夥伴Tottenham Hotspur和瓦倫西亞CF的貴賓通道，與所有客戶分享了對美麗運動的熱愛。



倫敦是Libertex的最新停靠港，因為該公司計劃在不久的將來在英國首都建立新總部。要了解更多信息，請訪問Libertex.com。



