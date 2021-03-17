Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 19:53 HKT/SGT
來源 TDMall (Group) Limited
全球第三家天大館落子澳大利亞悉尼

香港, 2021年3月16日 - (亞太商訊)  - 天大藥業有限公司(香港聯交所主板上市：00455)旗下天大館(集團)有限公司投資興辦的新型中醫館「天大館」，在全球的第三家館 – 悉尼天大館於3月14日上午在悉尼麥覺理園區正式開業。悉尼天大館將充分發揮中醫藥獨特優勢，為悉尼社區、為新南威爾士州、為澳大利亞民眾提供優質、便捷、全面的中醫藥健康服務，踐行造福一方的中醫願景！


澳大利亞聯邦議員John Alexander先生(左一)、澳洲華人社團領袖周光明先生(左二)、Ryde市議員Simon Zhou先生(左三)等嘉賓剪綵。


悉尼天大館義診，由註冊中醫師為每位登記者診斷，活動將持續至4月底。


當天，澳大利亞聯邦議員John Alexander先生、Ryde市議員Simon Zhou先生、澳洲華人社團領袖周光明先生等廿多位嘉賓蒞臨悉尼天大館的開業儀式，蓬蓽生輝！

悉尼天大館是繼2019年5月2日盛大開業的首家天大館-珠海天大館、2020年2月24日鳴鑼開業的第二家天大館-香港天大館之後的全球第三家天大馆。悉尼天大館設立了中醫內科、中醫婦科、中醫骨傷疼痛科、中醫美容科、中醫針灸科(瘦身療程)、癌症預防康復科，由經驗豐富的中醫師駐診，為患者提供適切的中醫診療康養服務。作為積極回饋社會的一項舉措，悉尼天大館由開業至四月底，將在館內開展一系列的義診活動，為當地民眾提供首次中醫免費諮詢服務，每周名額10個，民眾可通過電話預約，先到先得，約滿即止。

澳大利亞聯邦眾議員John Alexander在開幕儀式上代表嘉賓致辭，他表示麥覺理園區是澳大利亞最主要的創新產業發展中心，對悉尼天大館的進駐深表歡迎，非常高興天大館能於區內提供中醫咨詢和醫療服務。他特别提到，天大館（集團）選址悉尼開辦第三間天大館，反映出澳大利亞與亞洲地區之間的緊密關係。

天大藥業董事長、天大館創始人方文權先生表示，悉尼天大館開業實現了天大館國內外布局。天大館(集團)用三年時間，一年一館，穩步紮營，完成了「三步走」發展規劃的第一步；隨之，天大館將跨出第二步，深耕粵港澳大灣區，落地深圳、廣州、廣東其它地市縣，力爭在廣東開設100家以上，適時開拓國內、國外市場，構建中醫雲端科技平台-「雲上天大館」，提供在線智能遙距診症服務，實現中醫診療無國界；在夯實第二步的基礎上，邁開第三步，拓展全國全球，目標開辦10000家以上實體中醫館，積極融合現代醫學和其它創新技術，努力發展成為中醫館第一品牌，推動中醫藥傳承、創新和發展，促進中醫藥為維護人類健康發揮更大作用。

傳媒垂詢
天大藥業有限公司
投資者關係部
電話﹕(852) 2545 3313
電郵﹕ir@tianda.com


