Bitcoin Latinum推出Tesla Roadster特別版全球贈品

加利福尼亞帕洛阿爾托, 2021年2月19日 - (亞太商訊) - 下一代比特幣分叉Bitcoin Latinum ( https://bitcoinlatinum.com/ ) 宣佈在全球範圍內贈送定制新版Tesla Roadster。該公司定制了8款新版Tesla Roadster，為了紀念特斯拉和Bitcoin Latinum的創新精神，同時用來慶祝Bitcoin Latinum在今年稍後上市的里程碑。







官方贈品申請表格可以在Bitcoin Latinum新開設的商品商店中找到：shop.bitcoinlatinum.com



Bitcoin Latinum是增強的比特幣分叉。 Bitcoin Latinum演算法和基礎架構突破了某些加密貨幣實際使用中的某些限制，並且實現了加速。 Bitcoin Latinum權杖是媒體、遊戲、存儲、雲應用和電信公司所採用的區塊鏈生態系統的重要部分。 Bitcoin Latinu首次預售在2020年11月，已經全部售罄。



Tesla創始人Elon Musk在ARK Invest的播客採訪中對比特幣進行了描述：“ 加密貨幣繞過了貨幣控制。紙幣正在消失。加密貨幣是一種比紙質更好的轉移價值的方式。這顯而易見。”



Bitcoin Latinum即將成為世界上最大的被保險的數字資產。Bitcoin Latinum已任命Marsh＆McLennan（全球領先的專業保險經紀人和風險顧問之一）通過其亞洲部門Marsh Asia為其新的加密貨幣安排全面的保險計畫。預期的保險範圍將在外部盜竊和內部串通的情況下保護Bitcoin Latinum持有人的數字資產。



奧斯卡獲獎製片廠Cross Creek Media也是Bitcoin Latinum支持者。Cross Creek Media在全球票房中總收入超過17億美元，是奧斯卡獎得主“Black Swan”和“The Trial of the Chicago 7”等電影的聯合出品人和製片人。多部影片獲得包括最佳影片等五項金球獎提名。Cross Creek Media首席執行官Timmy Thompson表示：“隨著我們不斷開發屢獲殊榮的產品，我們對Bitcoin Latinum這種被保險的數字貨幣的功能感到非常興奮。Cross Creek的新媒體技術投資組合，使我們能夠完美發揮媒體和遊戲在數字資產領域的優勢。”



Tesla贈品申請截止日期定為2021年4月30日晚上11:59 (PST)，無需購買即可進入。該活動將於今年晚些時候在Bitcoin Latinum硬分叉之後舉行。



本文僅用於提供資訊和資訊用途，不是投資建議。Bitcoin Latinum強烈建議您在做出任何投資決定之前，諮詢專業人員並遵守當地的法規。



