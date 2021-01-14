Thursday, 14 January 2021, 18:46 HKT/SGT Share: 興業銀行發佈2020年業績快報：營收破2000億 淨利潤正增長

香港, 2021年1月14日 - (亞太商訊) - 1月14日晚間，興業銀行發佈上市銀行2020年第二份業績快報，也是首份股份制銀行業績快報。受益於中國經濟強勁復蘇，該行年度營業收入首次突破2000億元，實現歸屬于母公司股東的淨利潤666.26億元，淨利潤同比增長1.15%；總資產7.90萬億，同比增長10.49%，繼續穩健增長。



2020年面對形勢變化和疫情衝擊，興業銀行保持「商行+投行」戰略定力，在助力「六穩」「六保」，與實體經濟同頻共振、共生共榮中加快改革轉型，規模、品質、效益創近五年最好水準，為上一輪五年規劃畫上了圓滿的句號，開啟更加協調、更為安全、更高品質的新一輪五年發展征程。



盈利能力「回血」改善，營收和撥備前利潤保持兩位數增長，營業收入2031.37億元，同比增長12.04%；撥備前利潤首次突破1500億元，達1519.74億元，同比增長14.82%，四季度單季淨利潤更是同比增長34.61%。



資產結構持續優化，信貸保持高增，增速較三季度提升近3個百分點，各項貸款餘額3.97萬億元，較上年末增長15.23%，在總資產中占比由年初48.16%提升至50.23%。



資產品質穩中向好，實現不良「雙降」和信貸、非信貸撥備覆蓋率「雙升」，不良貸款率1.25%，創近五年新低，較上年末下降0.29個百分點，且2016年以來逐年下降，邊際向好；撥備覆蓋率218.83%，創近五年新高，較上年末提高19.70個百分點。





