招金礦業榮獲金港股“最佳ESG獎”及“最佳IR團隊獎”兩項殊榮

香港, 2021年1月7日 - (亞太商訊) - 2021年1月6日，在深圳舉辦的“2021資本市場年會暨第五屆金港股年度頒獎盛典”上，招金礦業股份有限公司憑藉在ESG上的積極行動和投資者關係工作的突出表現榮膺第五屆金港股“最佳ESG獎”及“最佳IR團隊獎”兩項殊榮。



多年來，招金礦業積極踐行ESG理念，履行社會責任，將綠色礦業的理念與實踐貫穿於對礦山資源開發利用的全過程，打造股東、政府、職工、社區“四方滿意”型礦山取得積極成效，推動了企業價值和社會價值的協同發展。同時，公司注重同資本市場的溝通互動，順利推進了H股“全流通”、員工股權認購計畫等一系列資本運作事項，為公司價值創造和價值實現提供有力保障。



“金港股”上市公司評選活動，由國內領先的港美股資訊門戶智通財經和同花順財經共同主辦。目前，“金港股”已行至第五屆，超過20萬億港元市值企業參與，受到超過600萬港美股投資人矚目，並有200多家媒體參與全程報導，形成全球主流財經媒體覆蓋，已成為全球最權威的港股上市公司評選，其風向標意義得到全球投資者廣泛認可。該項評選活動由多位經濟學家、多家香港知名券商及頂級投資人士、資深財經媒體團隊組成的專家評審團對參評公司過往一年的業績、股價漲幅、股票活躍度、社會責任、資訊合規等進行研究篩選和權重評分，遴選出最終獲獎名單。此次活動參評的港股上市公司達700多家，總市值相當於整個港股市場總市值的1/2，超過9成為港股通企業。



此次招金礦業獲得金港股“最佳ESG獎”及“最佳IR團隊獎”，彰顯了一年來公司在環境、社會責任和公司治理方面突出表現，進一步提升了公司在國際資本市場上的品牌知名度和影響力，標誌著公司持續穩健的經營業績、嚴謹務實的企業治理以及良好的投資者關係獲得了投資者和市場的認同。







