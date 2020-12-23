Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 23, 2020
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 10:41 HKT/SGT
達豐設備通過港交所聆訊：為中國第二大塔式起重機服務提供者，預計年底招股
導語：現有組合40%以上最大起重能力超過200噸米。
作者：蒼穹
來源：IPO早知道

香港, 2020年12月23日 - (亞太商訊)  - 據IPO早知道消息，達豐設備服務有限公司（以下簡稱“達豐設備”）已於12月10日通過港交所聆訊，富強金融資本擔任獨家保薦人。另據知情人士透露，達豐設備將於本月月底啟動招股，並於2021年1月完成港股掛牌。


達豐設備股權結構（資料來源：招股書）




達豐設備利潤表（資料來源：招股書）


達豐設備毛利率情況（資料來源：招股書）




資料來源：招股書


達豐設備的歷史可追溯至2006年，是在中國成立的首家外資塔式起重機服務供應商，主要向中國特級及一級EPC承建商提供諮詢、技術設計、調試、施工至售後服務等一站式塔式起重機解決方案服務。IPO前新加坡黃水鐘Ng Chwee Cheng家族通過實質擁有65.3654%的Tat Hong China持有達豐設備95.75%的股份，中國核工業則持有1.95%

通過華東市場，達豐設備自2007年切入中國，十餘年來已在建築業樹立穩固的市場地位。按收益計算，達豐設備在2019年中國所有塔式起重機服務供應商中排名第二，市場份額約為0.7%。

行業頭部玩家，設備利用率遠超平均

塔式起重機是一種建築吊裝設備，廣泛用於建築及其他行業，用以垂直吊裝、移動建築材料及安裝建築構件，其的底座固定在地面上的混凝土板上，可提供吊裝高度及起重能力的最佳組合；而將塔身連接到回轉機構，可使塔機回轉多達360度的角度。

按起重能力劃分，塔機具有80噸米、150噸米、200噸米、350噸米、550噸米以及900噸米等多種規格。以2019年為例，起重能力達到900噸米的塔機單價在550萬元至650萬元之間，即便起重能力最小的80噸米塔機單價亦超過50萬元。

因為塔機服務存在單價高、操作難度大等特點，下游企業多選擇塔機租賃而非自購，更準確地說是濕租，即在出租設備的同時配備操作人員，側面表明塔機數量、種類構成塔機服務企業的重要競爭力。

作為塔機服務領域的領先者，達豐設備的機隊擁有1008台塔式起重機，且均為「達豐」旗下品牌，現有組合40%以上最大起重能力超過200噸米，其中最大的塔機的最大起重能力超過2000噸米。

憑藉多年的行業深耕，達豐設備80%以上專案授自特級及一級EPC承建商，並參與及見證諸如北京市中信銀行資訊技術研發基地、港珠澳大橋島隧工程東人工島專案、上海浦東國際機場三期擴建工程衛星廳及捷運車站鋼結構工程、北京大興新機場以及山西牛村鎮溫池村盂縣電廠等諸多大型標誌性專案的竣工。

達豐設備的專案主要集中在基建、能源、商業和住宅行業，截至2019年年底其在中國參與50%以上的核電站專案及約60%的LNG接收站項目。而在其過往項目中，基建項目、能源項目、商業項目及住宅項目的占比分別分別為25.3%、8.6%、44.0%及21.1%，截至2020年6月30日，達豐設備尚有近三百個在建項目及手頭項目。

基於公司具有優良的技術方案與區域部署方案、優質的央企國企特級EPC以及日益擴大的塔式起重設備應用範圍，達豐設備的設備利用率一直處於行業高位。

于往績記錄期間，達豐設備的整體利用率平均高達約80%，經計及維修或保養中的塔式起重機或為即將進行的項目而正運至指定項目地點的塔式起重機的整體利用率平均達到約93%，遠超行業龍頭龐源租賃。而在2019年，行業的塔式起重機平均利用率僅為64%左右。

按照區域發展比重的第一階段部署，達豐設備在中國合肥、無錫、太倉、重慶及東莞的租賃物業運營八個塔式起重機堆場，持續維持區域競爭優勢，以此拉大與小型公司的距離；其還於2019年6月收購揚州一塊面積約為94,310平方米的土地，並正在成立揚州維修中心，作為公司高新技術價值轉換與配件智慧再製造的基地，這樣的經驗亦將隨著市場需要往其他大區複製。

財務穩字當頭，毛利率進一步上行

身處建築業的上游，達豐設備的財務業績一定程度與建築業的景氣度相關聯。弗若斯特沙利文的資料顯示，2015-2019年中國建築業的總產值由約18.1萬億元增至約24.8萬億元，複合年增長率為8.2%。

受益於積極的宏觀經濟環境，過往達豐設備亦取得穩定的增長勢頭。2018財年-2020財年其分別實現收益5.49億元、6.56億元及7.45億元，複合年增長率為16.5%；同期實現淨利潤分別為5106.9萬元、6833.6萬元及7645.9萬元，複合年增長率為22.4%。

無論是收益增長還是利潤增長均要快於下游行業的發展，反映達豐設備領跑市場，而利潤增速跑贏收益增速，則表徵其的盈利能力逐步增強。

若用毛利率進行衡量，達豐設備的盈利改善可見一斑。其的整體毛利率從2018財年的24.7%增至2020財年的34%，大概增長9.3個百分點。細究下來，收入貢獻率占比較大的商業、住宅、基建毛利率增幅均超過10%，收入貢獻率占比相對小的能源項目毛利率則有所減少，符合資源配比原則。

而在IPO之後，達豐設備擬將募資所得資金用於擴大採購規模，借此搶佔更多市場份額，行業頭部地位料將鞏固，股東投資回報效益還將進一步提高。

建築業通常回款週期較長，貿易應收款代表已完結工程尚未支付的部分，可在未來直接結轉為收入。2018財年-2020財年及2021年第一財季，達豐設備結存貿易應收款分別為2.29億元、2.67億元、3.62億元及4.21億元，分別占其流動資產比重的48.4%、44.4%、49.5%及52.7%，總體呈現遞增的跡象。但達豐設備的客戶集中于國有企業和公眾公司，違約率普遍較低。事實上，歷年達豐設備貿易應收款的減值撥備率均在2%以下，這在行業亦屬低位元，部分佐證客戶資源的優質。

而剩餘合約價值是指截至各資產負債表日期尚待完成的工程合約價值，也即未來可預期結轉為收入的部分。於2020年10月31日，達豐設備的剩餘合約價值為6.98億元，並預計於截至2021年及2022年3月31日止年度前分別完成合約工程約3.04億元及3.10億元，龐大的剩餘合約價值無疑能夠確保未來收入兌現；另一方面，達豐設備亦在不斷承接新項目，如在2020年7月1日至2020年10月31日期間，其獲得一項預期合約價值約為2.56億元的額外合約工程。

前述已提及，源於塔機昂貴，塔機服務行業具有強力的資金壁壘，企業要想進行擴張很多會採用加杠杆的形式，進而導致財務風險畸高。保持穩定增長的同時，達豐設備並不冒昧擴張，這一點難能可貴。其的資產負債率趨降，從2018財年的64%降至2020財年的59.2%，並進一步降至2021年第一財季的56.5%，與之對應的是，利息償付率從3.5倍增至4.3倍。

歸根結底，塔機服務的核心競爭力還是在於服務。塔機屬於高危作業，安全事故頻發造成影響甚大，安全管控能力自然決定塔機服務企業未來能走多遠。達豐設備在業界一直以關注工人安全、服務品質著稱，2018財年-2020財年及2021年第一財季其的工傷率分別為0.7%、0.6%、0.5%及0.04%，逐步走低且遠低於行業平均水準。

迎接裝配式建築風口，未來業績有待釋放

在中國穩定的經濟增長及強勁的建設需求驅動下，中國的塔式起重機服務市場在過往數年中取得快速發展，市場規模從2015年的702億元增加至2019年的1016億元，相當於複合年增長率為9.7%。而據弗若斯特沙利文預計，中國的塔機服務市場還將在未來以7.9%的複合年增長率進一步發展，並於2024年達到1488億元。

但在當前，整個塔機服務市場仍然極為分散，截至2019年年底，整個市場約有7000多名參與者，其中大部分為小型私人公司及所配備塔式起重機總起重能力低（按噸米計）的個人塔式起重機服務供應商；按2019年的收益計，五大參與者僅占約4.0%的市場份額，而在北美，聯合租賃一家的市占份額即達13%。

如同大多數行業一樣，馬太效應有望在這一領域上演，源於業務覆蓋全國的大型塔式起重機服務供應商能夠利用其人力資源建設、資訊技術及良好的品牌形象等系統管理能力獲得更多的市場份額。

某種程度而言，新型城鎮化的不斷推進造就中國建築業的繁華，從而刺激塔機服務行業的壯大。如今來看，這一大趨勢仍將大概率持續，城鎮化率預期將由2019年的60.6%增至2024年的68.1%，對比歐美發達國家平均超過80%的城鎮化率，尚存很大的增量空間。

尤其是裝配式建築的大力推廣，更將為達豐設備這類頭部企業帶來爆發性發展的機會。根據國務院及住建部發佈的《「十三五」裝配式建築行動方案》，到2020年裝配式建築在新建建築中的比例應超過15%，到2026年超過30%。

裝配式建築的裝配往往涉及處理大型及重型建築結構部件，例如裝配式混凝土單元，其對塔式起重機的吊裝承載力及吊裝精度要求遠高於傳統的建築方法，導致對起重能力高於200噸米的大中型塔式起重機的需求增加。

然而，由於有限的財務及技術能力，中國大多數塔式起重機服務供應商沒有足夠的大中型塔式起重機。根據弗若斯特沙利文的資料，中國目前僅約有20000台適用於裝配式建築的大中型塔式起重機，到2023年，合適塔式起重機的需求缺口估計約為50000至70000台。

搭乘裝配式建築的政策暖風，具備先佔優勢的達豐設備勢必迎來新的機遇期，實現財務業績的更大豐收。



話題 Press release summary

部門 金融, 业务
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

