Monday, December 21, 2020
|Monday, 21 December 2020, 09:12 HKT/SGT
香港, 2020年12月21日 - (亞太商訊) - 稻草熊娱乐集团已通過港交所上市聆訊，市場預期明年年初招股。公司是中國主要的劇集製片商及發行商，業務覆蓋電視劇及網劇的投資、開發、製作和發行，其為2019年唯一一家在五大電視台及三大網絡視頻平台均有發行劇集的發行商及製片商。根據弗若斯特沙利文報告，按2019年首輪播映電視劇數目計，公司於中國所有劇集製片商及發行商中排名第四，市場份額為6.0%。公司的收入從2017年的人民幣5.429億元增長到2019年的人民幣7.651億元，複合年增長率為18.7%。截至2020年上半年，公司的經調整利潤達7,208萬人民幣，同比增長71%，並已超過2019年全年經調整利潤。值得注意是愛奇藝為公司的第二大股東。
話題 Press release summary
部門 金融, 业务
