賦能行業數位化轉型 farseer洞視科技按下發展“快速鍵”

Latest Press Releases
Hitachi Automotive Systems Stereo Camera with Lane Keep Assist Adopted by Suzuki for their 'XBEE' with Enhanced Safety Devices
Dec 18, 2020, 14:09 HKT/SGT
Eisai Completes Construction of the 5th Manufacturing Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan
Dec 18, 2020, 12:09 HKT/SGT
NEC Completes Submarine Cable System for BSNL Connecting Chennai, India and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Dec 18, 2020, 11:05 HKT/SGT
Five-minute Covid test will reveal if vaccine still works
Dec 18, 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Ultra-Lightweight Intelligent Wheelchair Receives $1M as Winner of Mobility Unlimited Challenge is Announced
Dec 18, 2020, 10:15 HKT/SGT
Hua Medicine Successfully Completes Its Registration Phase III Trials; Announces 52-Week Results for DAWN (HMM0302), Dorzagliatin's Phase III Combination with Metformin Trial
Dec 18, 2020, 09:15 HKT/SGT
2020 Food Taipei Mega Shows: Taiwantrade.com Livestream - Leisure Food Products
Dec 18, 2020, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Moss Platform Incorporates Tokenized Carbon Credits to Save the Planet
Dec 18, 2020, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Nobel Laureate to speak at Asian Financial Forum
Dec 17, 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches all-new remote terminal unit to support grid modernization and renewables integration
Dec 17, 2020, 15:04 HKT/SGT
