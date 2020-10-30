天津發展間接控股股東之股權架構變動

|
|Friday, 30 October 2020, 19:35 HKT/SGT
香港, 2020年10月30日 - (亞太商訊) - 天津發展控股有限公司(下稱「天津發展」，股份代號：882.HK)公佈其間接控股股東天津津聯投資控股有限公司(下稱「津聯控股」)將與天津泰達投資控股有限公司(下稱「泰達控股」)進行內部整合。
天津發展表示：「為貫徹落實國務院制定之國企改革三年行動方案，天津市政府將進一步做優做強國有資本，打造天津國有企業改革發展的靚麗名片，多措並舉增強綜合實力。因此，津聯控股及泰達控股將進行內部整合。於該整合完成後，泰達控股將直接持有津聯控股100%股權。然而，津聯控股所持天津發展的股權將不會受到任何影響。津聯控股及天津發展的最終控制權仍屬天津市政府。」
Oct 30, 2020, 19:35 HKT/SGT
話題 Press release summary
部門 金融, 业务
