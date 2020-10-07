德利機械控股有限公司公佈由香港交易所GEM轉往主板上市

|
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
香港, 2020年10月7日 - (亞太商訊) - 德利機械控股有限公司（「德利機械」或「公司」，連同其附屬公司統稱「集團」；股份代號：2102）為香港領先的土方設備銷售和租賃服務供應商，欣然宣佈香港聯合交易所有限公司（「香港交易所」）已批准其股份於主板上市及於GEM撤銷上市的申請。德利機械於2020年10月6日（今天）開始，以新股份代號2102於主板買賣。原有股份代號8142於GEM買賣之最後一個交易日為2020年10月5日。
|德利機械提供的Bell品牌鉸接式運泥車（左）及日立品牌挖掘機（右）
德利機械首日主板掛牌股價造好，收市價為0.295港元，較昨天收市價高出5.36%。
有關德利機械控股有限公司（股份代號：2102）
德利機械控股有限公司為香港領先的重型設備銷售及租賃服務供應商之一，致力為客戶提供各類優質重型機械，如挖掘機、鉸接式運泥車、推土機、起重吊機、升高台、發電機、壓路機、油壓炮及各種其他重型機械。在所有獲授的經銷及分銷權中，德利機械為日本HITACHI日立品牌於港澳的唯一經銷商、南非BELL及美國LaBounty重型機械的香港分銷商及瑞士Ammann重型車輛的港澳獨家經銷商。德利機械於2016年開展及委聘意大利生產商設計及製造TLMC自家品牌土方設備，為客戶提供更多優質的重型設備。
Oct 7, 2020, 11:02 HKT/SGT
話題 Press release summary
部門 金融, 业务, Construction
