濰柴西港新能源動力有限公司之免責聲明

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 23:16 HKT/SGT
香港, 2020年9月22日 - (亞太商訊) - 鑒于西港燃料系統公司2020年9月18日發佈了“Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification for WP12 Natural Gas Engine Powered by HPDI 2.0”公告，爲免造成客戶與投資者疑惑，濰柴西港新能源動力有限公司（“公司”）特此發布澄清聲明如下：
第一，西港燃料系統公司公告中所稱的“WP12HPDI”發動機爲公司生産的“WP12.460E60HPDI”發動機，根據中國相關法律法規要求，雖然該發動機獲得了中國生態環境部公告，但尚不具備市場銷售的條件。
第二，匹配“WP12.460E60HPDI”發動機的整車必須成功完成高原高溫高寒極限環境試驗標定，以及70萬公里以上的整車耐久試驗後，才能進入市場銷售。
因此，公司現階段無法以商業化條件向市場提供“WP12.460E60HPDI”發動機産品，請廣大投資者和客戶知悉。
Sept 22, 2020, 23:16 HKT/SGT
話題 Press release summary
部門 金融, 业务
Weichai Westport Inc. Disclaimer
Sept 22, 2020, 22:00 HKT/SGT
