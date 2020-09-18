Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, September 18, 2020
Friday, 18 September 2020, 17:45 HKT/SGT
藍思科技將繼續在phone、watch和pad獲得全面大份額訂單，新se繼續獨供

台灣, 2020年9月18日 - (亞太商訊)  - 知情人士稱，藍思科技作為蘋果的核心一級供應商、主要結構件龍頭，獲客戶進一步信賴與支援，將繼續在phone、watch、pad 獲得全面大份額訂單，新se繼續獨供。



部門 电子, 业务
