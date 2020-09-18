藍思科技將繼續在phone、watch和pad獲得全面大份額訂單，新se繼續獨供

|
Friday, September 18, 2020
|Friday, 18 September 2020, 17:45 HKT/SGT
|
台灣, 2020年9月18日 - (亞太商訊) - 知情人士稱，藍思科技作為蘋果的核心一級供應商、主要結構件龍頭，獲客戶進一步信賴與支援，將繼續在phone、watch、pad 獲得全面大份額訂單，新se繼續獨供。
Sept 18, 2020, 17:45 HKT/SGT
