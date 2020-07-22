Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 22:07 HKT/SGT Share: 對游離態尼古丁和冠狀病毒的研究表明:事實比我們想像的要複雜得多

香港, 2020年7月21日 - (亞太商訊) - 2020年2月9日中國的鐘南山院士團隊在醫學類預印本雜誌medRxiv上發表了一片冠狀病毒案例回顧性研究論文《Clinial characteristics of 2019 novel coronavirius infection in china》,論文顯示，在所有1099個新冠病毒患者中從不吸煙者（never smoker）有927例，占85.4%. EX-smoker（曾有吸煙史）有21例，占比1.9%，current smoker(當前吸煙者)有137名占比12.6%。而中國的煙民比例為28.1%，這個資料似乎顯示了煙民感染新冠病毒可能性要遠低於非煙民



2020年4月22日法國France inter報導：巴黎Pitié -Salpétrière醫院的一個研究小組和法國科學院院士（Jean-Pierre Changeux）尚爵即將展開“尼古丁是否可以保護人體不受新冠病毒入侵？”，原因是針對新冠患者的現場調查發現一個令人困惑的事實，即：和不抽煙的人相比，抽煙的人很少感染新冠病毒。



研究人員調查了350名住院病人和130名不需要住院的症狀較輕的病人。研究人員以2018年總人口資料為對比參照，查看這些病人是否比統一性別和統一年齡的人群更多抽煙。而結論卻是這些病人中，煙民非常稀少。內科學教授解釋“我們發現在這些病人中，只是5%的煙民，這非常低，總體來說，在感染新冠病毒的病人中，抽煙的人比例比同一性別和同一年齡的一般民眾少80%”



專家推測點燃香煙產生的游離態尼古丁可能可以阻止新冠病毒附著物和人體表面，以及侵入細胞。因此他可能阻止病毒擴散並構成阻礙新冠病毒感染的抑制劑。



2020年6月7日以色列《耶路撒冷報》報導：以色列科學家發現，吸煙可以提供一些預防新冠病毒的保護。這個結果和中國，法國，義大利研究人員的研究結果類似，基於吸煙對感染新冠病毒可能性的影響存在相互矛盾的報導，以色列阿里爾（Ariel）博士領導的以色列小組從以色列最大的醫療健康服務中心（Clalit）的300多萬成人成員中提取資料來進行研究。他們的研究結果發現，吸煙者感染新冠肺炎的風險似乎降低了一半。



在參與研究的300多萬成年人中，有114,545人接受了病毒檢測，其中只有4%呈陽性。研究人員將測試結果呈陽性的人與測試結果呈陰性的人進行了比例為1:4的配對，並將盡可能多的變數(如年齡、性別和種族)考慮進去。他們發現，在那些檢測呈陽性的人中，吸煙者占9.8%，而總人口占19%。



吸煙似乎帶來了一些好處，11.7%的測試呈陽性的人是有過吸煙史的，而在普通研究人群中這一比例為13.9%。因此，研究結果顯示，有吸煙史的人感染病毒的風險降低了19%。



法國巴黎Pitie Salpetriere醫院的查希爾教授最近的一項研究結果也表明，目前吸煙者感染的幾率降低了大約一半。他說，在2月28日至4月9日期間到醫院就診的482名新冠肺炎患者中，只有4.4%的住院患者和5.3%的門診患者每天吸煙，而在普通人群中這一比例是25.4%。



該研究還發現，吸煙者出現嚴重症狀的可能性降低了80%，這使得研究人員提出，香煙中的游離態尼古丁與細胞受體結合，以阻斷病毒的入侵。



同樣，倫敦大學學院調研了28篇論文種，發現吸煙者感染冠狀病毒的人數“低於預期”;一項中國研究也發現，在5300名因冠狀病毒而住院的患者中，只有6.5%是吸煙者;據英國《每日郵報》報導，美國疾病控制中心的一項研究發現，在7000多名檢測呈陽性的人中，只有1.3%是吸煙者。



研究人員在論文中寫道:“我們的結果為當前吸煙與個人感染新冠肺炎的風險之間的聯繫提供了令人信服的證據。”



希臘西阿提卡大學的康斯坦丁諾斯·法薩利諾斯博士在《內科和急診醫學》中寫道:“游離態尼古丁的潛在好處……至少在一定程度上可以解釋因冠狀病毒住院治療的吸煙者由於病情加重或出現不良後果的增加，是因為這些患者在住院期間不可避免地會突然停止游離態尼古丁的攝入。”



中國深圳的專家也已經開始相關研究，有一款IUOC煙草加熱不燃燒設備參與了相關研究，加熱不燃燒煙草產生的尼古丁與點燃香煙產生的尼古丁相同，都為游離態尼古丁，並且尼古丁析出量比點燃吸食方式增加了一倍。2020年7月1日在北京的調查人員也發現，在北京有超過600家煙店在出售這款設備。



