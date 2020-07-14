香港國安法：中國國安部稱將配合駐港國安公署履行職權

|
|
|Monday, 13 July 2020, 12:27 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2020年7月13日 - (亞太商訊) - 中國國家安全部近日開會，部長陳文清主持會議。會上專題學習中央建立健全香港維護國家安全的法律制度和執行機制的重大決策部署，並研究國家安全機關貫徹落實意見。
會議認為，制定《中華人民共和國香港特別行政區維護國家安全法》，是以習近平同志為核心的黨中央從戰略全局出發作出的重大決策部署，體現了習近平總書記的高瞻遠矚和歷史擔當，體現了14億多中國人民的共同意志，體現了廣大香港同胞的深切願望，國安機構堅決配合公安公署履行職權。
會議指出，《中華人民共和國香港特別行政區維護國家安全法》正本清源，堵塞了香港特別行政區在維護國家安全方面存在的漏洞，是香港回歸中國以來中央處理香港事務最重大的舉措，是依法治港的具體體現，具有重大現實意義和深遠歷史意義。中國國家安全機關將堅決貫徹落實香港國安法，依法懲治分裂國家、顛覆國家政權、組織實施恐怖活動、勾結外國或境外勢力危害國家安全等犯罪活動。
會議指出，香港國安法的頒布實施，邁出了關鍵一步。在法律指引下，成立駐港國家安全公署和香港維護國家安全委員會、警務處維護國家安全部門等，為在香港依法維護國家安全提供了強有力支撐。
中國國家安全機關按照黨中央部署要求，根據職能任務，堅決配合駐港國家安全公署依法履行職權，並堅決支持香港維護國家安全委員會、香港警務處、警務處維護國家安全部門的各項工作，保障《中華人民共和國香港特別行政區維護國家安全法》有效實施，打擊外部勢力和敵對勢力“反中亂港”的一切圖謀，確保“一國兩制”行穩致遠、為香港長期繁榮穩定和長治久安作出應有貢獻。
獲取更多資訊，請聯系
Hansen Chu
media.yu@foxmail.com
July 13, 2020, 12:27 HKT/SGT
話題 Press release summary
部門 业务, Local Business, Government
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
Novotech Webinar: Why the Asia-Pacific is Attracting 10,000 Oncology Trials and How Biotechs Can Tap the Region
July 13, 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
A Free Bitcoin Tax Solution for This Season
July 13, 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
UNISOC Completes Equity Restructuring, Promotes IPO Process
July 13, 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Rescheduling of HKTDC Book Fair and other July public fairs
July 13, 2020, 14:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Bega Cheese selects Software AG to provide IoT dairy supply chain solution
July 13, 2020, 13:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
CATL and Honda Sign Agreement to Form Comprehensive Strategic Alliance on Batteries for New Energy Vehicles
July 13, 2020, 11:48 HKT/SGT
|
|
Eisai: Industry-Academia-Government Joint Development Agreement Aiming for Drug Discovery for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus by Practical Application of Toll-Like Receptor Research Concluded
July 13, 2020, 10:47 HKT/SGT
|
|
Fujitsu Develops World's First AI technology to Accurately Capture Characteristics of High-Dimensional Data Without Labeled Training Data
July 13, 2020, 09:12 HKT/SGT
|
|
Greenbriar Executes a Master Sales and Marketing Agreement with Keller Willams - Paul Morris Forward Living Inc
July 13, 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Lifequest (LQWC) subsidiary Biopipe Global enters US Wastewater Market
July 13, 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>