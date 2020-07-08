Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT
來源 亞洲聯合財務有限公司
全新升級「YES UA」手機APP 支援認證新版香港智能身份證
領先同業成首家提供更安全便捷「一Click即借」手機貸款體驗

香港, 2020年7月7日 - (亞太商訊)  - 穩佔香港私人貸款市場領導地位的亞洲聯合財務有限公司 (下稱「UA」或「亞洲聯合財務」) 推出升級版「YES UA 」手機應用程式，透過應用全面的多層身份認證人工智能 (AI) 及微服務 (Micro Services) 科技，除了舊版香港智能身份證外，更有效支援認證[i] 2018年新版香港智能身份證，成為業內首家[ii] 提供可認證新版香港智能身份證之私人貸款服務應用程式之財務公司，讓客戶隨時隨地享受輕鬆簡單的貸款服務。






「YES UA」App 內之「一Click即借」為全港首家支援最新版本智能身份證之手機貸款服務，讓你隨時隨地於手機極速完成貸款程序。


自「全港市民換領身份證計劃」開始至2020年6月30日，已有超過210萬人成功換領新版智能身份證 ，然而，市場上具有全面支援認證新版香港智能身份證功能之金融及理財服務(包括私人貸款手機應用程式)仍寥寥可數。是次升級版「YES UA」手機應用程式利用尖端的AI科技提升身份認證的措施，進一步優化身份認證功能，讓所有包括不論是持有新版或舊版身份證的人士，也可同樣享受到UA為他們提供的全面、便捷及安全的貸款服務。

亞洲聯合財務董事總經理及行政總裁長原彰弘先生表示：「自1993年成立以來，UA本著創新領前的信念並致力從客戶角度出發，不論服務或創新貸款產品均一直走在行業前沿。早於2019首推『YES UA』手機應用程式時，其簡便之手機貸款服務甫推出已大受客戶歡迎。現在，UA更進一步升級手機應用程式新增身份認證功能，不但領先同行能夠全面認證新、舊兩款香港智能身份證，先進的AI科技更可極速完成整個貸款過程，客戶可隨時隨地更輕鬆地滿足貸款需要。『YES UA』APP內之『一Click即借』手機貸款服務由申請貸款、認證、批核、確認至自動過數全程極速手機辦妥，客戶可徹底體驗最便捷安全的手機貸款服務。於未來日子，UA將繼續不斷創新，為客戶提供最卓越及便捷之嶄新貸款服務，貫徹UA致力創新領前及『以客為尊』之服務宗旨。」

先進科技即時核實身份　「一Click即借」全程極速手機辦妥　

全新升級版之「YES UA」APP內之「一Click即借」貸款服務全程極速手機辦妥，讓客戶於手機完成整個貸款過程，輕鬆至極：首先拍攝香港身份證，再按指示配合幾個簡單動作完成自拍，系統會為客戶自動讀取並寫入相關資料；認證過程中UA利用先進科技即時以身份證及自拍核實客戶身份，全面提升對客戶資料之保障。最後，只需於手機APP確認獲批核之貸款，就可以經轉數快(FPS)即時過數。UA「一Click即借」貸款，就是如此簡單。

UA於2019年1月正式成立金融科技及創新部，為首間投放資源設立專業部門以專注發展金融科技及創新服務，加強公司配合最新科技能力，進一步優化其貸款服務的本地私人貸款服務機構，凸顯UA銳意持續緊貼科技及領先市場，努力不懈為客戶提供最優質及輕鬆便捷之貸款服務。未來，UA將繼續緊貼最新金融科技發展及市場趨勢，以金融科技融入及完善貸款服務，同時以相關科技推動數碼化服務，讓客戶隨時隨地隨心更輕鬆完成貸款過程，盡情享受無時間、空間及地域限制之體驗，可以「鬆一口氣」，無憂享受理想生活。

欲知更多有關UA之資訊及貸款服務，歡迎致電客戶服務熱線2681 8888或瀏覽 www.uaf.com.hk

備注
[i] 目前只支援 iOS系統，Android系統將稍後推出。
[ii] 與本港主要財務公司比較。

有關亞洲聯合財務有限公司
亞洲聯合財務有限公司(「UA」)為新鴻基有限公司成員之一，新鴻基有限公司於香港聯合交易所有限公司上市，股份代號為86。自1993年成立，UA已服務香港市民超過四分一世紀。亞洲聯合財務的股東包括伊藤忠商事株式會社(ITOCHU Corporation)，並由擁有四十多年私人貸款市場經驗，素有「香港私人貸款之父」美譽之長原彰弘先生出任董事總經理及行政總裁。UA 一直致力為客戶提供全方位貸款平台及多元化貸款方案，受歡迎的貸款服務包括「i-Money網上錢」、「NO SHOW」私人貸款、「咭數一筆清」、「業主特惠貸款」及「e-Cash循環備用現金」等，客戶可透過「YES UA」手機APP、上網、電話專線以至遍佈全港的49間UA分行網絡，隨時隨地於線上線下享受UA提供的最合你心意又最專業全面之貸款方案，輕鬆解決任何財務需要。

2007年，UA正式開拓中國大陸市場，於深圳成立「深圳亞聯財小額貸款有限公司」(下稱「亞聯財」)，至今將業務擴展到中國15個城市。近年來，配合資訊科技及互聯網金融的發展，亞聯財更積極發展電子及網上平台，從線上至線下為中國內地的大眾市民及中小企業客戶提供更優質及更全面的貸款服務。

傳媒垂詢：
縱橫財經公關顧問有限公司
李希彤 +852 2864 4813 yoko.li@sprg.com.hk
黃穎堯 +852 2114 4915 jennifer.wong@sprg.com.hk



