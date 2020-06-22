GFI 公佈「 2020年亞洲替代蛋白行業100強」



香港, 2020年6月22日 - (亞太商訊) - The Good Food Institute亞太區分部 (「GFI APAC」) 今天公佈「 2020年亞洲替代蛋白行業100強」機構，以及現正大力推動亞洲替代蛋白產業快速發展的的主要投資者名單。GFI APAC分析顯示，尤其對於區域性的替代蛋白行業參與者而言，現時亞洲的原材料和食品生產領域均存在重大機遇。



GFI APAC蕭凱怡



GFI APAC 是次發佈的首份「亞洲替代蛋白行業100強」榜單中囊括了現時在亞洲替代蛋白行業中的100間領先企業，這些機構來自業内五個基礎領域，包括：原材料和配料、食品生產、研發、企業協作、以及製成品。研究審視了來自亞洲各主要市場的參與者，包括中國大陸、香港、新加坡、日本和韓國。 （請參閱附錄一中的完整列表）



近年投資於替代蛋白發展已成為全球食品行業的主要趨勢。在美國，植物基蛋白產品的總零售額已達到50億美元 ，相比這些較成熟的市場，替代蛋白行業在亞洲或許仍處於起步階段，但卻不斷發展且擁有獨特的發展機遇。無論是大型企業或初創企業都顯然渴望在這個細分市場中分一杯羹。在「 2020年亞洲替代蛋白行業100強」榜單中，超過一半（57％）是大型企業，29％是初創企業，其餘14％是學術機構。



The Good Food Institute亞太區董事總經理蕭凱怡表示：「亞洲飲食文化豐富且多元化，消費者對食物味道和多樣性的要求非常高。為了使替代蛋白質能在亞洲真正成為一個解決蛋白質需求的方案，業界不能再停留從矽谷進口技術和品牌的層面，我們需要更多能夠理解並滿足亞洲市場口味的本地公司加入行業。」



「在過去一年中，我們看到區内開始有更多創新者及公司出現，它們具有潛質帶領行業的未來發展。透過整理出亞洲替代蛋白行業的百強榜單，我們確認了現正致力推動行業發展及已在亞洲市場作出重大投資的最強行業顛覆者。」



「亞洲替代蛋白行業100強」榜單載於GFI APAC最新發佈的《亞洲替代蛋白產業地圖》中，該產業地圖展示出行業不同領域中的領先機構及他們之間的合作關係，並列出了35個主要投資者。投資者是亞洲替代蛋白行業發展的另一重要支柱。他們來自亞洲各地及亞洲以外地區，包括新加坡（10）、香港（6）、日本（5）、中國大陸（4）、韓國（1）、其他東南亞國家（2）和亞洲以外地區（7）。產業地圖上的35家投資者中，有28家是風險投資公司，其餘7家是初創加速器。 （請參閱附錄二投資者名單）。



蕭凱怡表示：「雖然市場的注意力大都集中在行内最大的幾個消費品牌和一些在研製植物基蛋白漢堡等產品的零售商上，但隨著行業漸趨成熟，我們看到投資者對原材料和配料供應商以及B2B公司越來越感興趣。」原材料和生產都是替代蛋白質價值鏈中不可或缺的部分，但市場才剛開始發現行業上游產業的機遇。例如，目前中國和印尼等亞洲國家其實正在大量種植植物基蛋白的原材料，如大豆和豌豆，而大豆蛋白的全球供應量約有50％都是在中國大陸（主要是山東和河南地區）加工。



目前，在「2020年亞洲替代蛋白行業100強」榜單中，大約一半（58％）的原材料和配料供應商來自亞洲。如果更多來自亞洲的本地企業進入市場，加以利用在地的原材料和加工能力，將有可能降低整個行業的生產成本，使替代蛋白能成爲亞洲消費者更負擔得起的選擇，並加速替代蛋白行業在亞洲的發展。



蕭凱怡總結：「亞洲替代蛋白行業正處於加速增長的發展階段。隨著更多在地企業意識到他們在種植原材料、加工配料、本地分銷網絡、供應鏈基礎設施、以及在創作迎合亞洲口味和文化的產品方面的競爭優勢，我們預期會有越來越多的亞洲公司加入行業。」



編輯垂注

GFI APAC團隊處於獨特的崗位，可以隨時掌握行業動態。團隊每天都會為初創公司（在很多情況下甚至在他們成立創始團隊之前）、企業、投資者、科學家和政策制定者提供免費諮詢。 GFI APAC團隊因此在保密的情況下掌握可靠的内部資料，從而能作出分析並分辨出真正在致力推動行業發展及已在亞洲市場作出重大投資的頂尖機構，並將其納入「2020年亞洲替代蛋白行業100強」榜單。



分析研究範圍細節如下：

地區

包括：亞洲的主要市場，如新加坡、中國大陸、香港、日本、南韓。

不包括：印度

機構

包括：原材料和配料、食品生產、研發和企業合作夥伴。與我們提高供應鏈中製造商的透明度和意識的目標一致。

不包括：零售商和食品服務供應商。

在地業務/投資

包括：在亞洲註冊的公司，以及在亞洲以外註冊但已在亞洲建立了本地業務或在亞洲進行了重大投資的公司。

不包括：在亞洲以外地區註冊成立，並在亞洲沒有本地業務或未進行大額投資的公司（無論產品是否已經通過分銷商在亞洲銷售）。



《亞洲替代蛋白產業地圖》

今年GFI APAC首次發佈的亞洲替代蛋白產業地圖，當中涵蓋「亞洲替代蛋白行業100強」，並列出了35個主要投資者，不僅列出了行業不同領域中的領先機構，亦展示出其合作關係。

請點擊以下鏈接查看完整產業地圖： http://www.gfi-apac.org/asia-alt-100/



關於The Good Food Institute (GFI)

The Good Food Institute 是一所國際性非牟利組織，致力於建立可持續、健康和符合公義的全球食品體系。我們憑藉對科學、監管、行業和投資領域的獨特見解，正在利用食品創新和市場的力量，加速全球食品系統向替代蛋白轉型。請瀏覽以下網站獲取更多信息：

http://www.gfi-apac.org/



傳媒查詢:

Viola Chen

直線: +852 5426 0552

電郵: violac@gfi.org



投資者查詢:

Elaine Siu

直線: +852 9872 1690

電郵: elaines@gfi.org



附錄一: 「 2020年亞洲替代蛋白行業100強」名單 (根據英文名首字母排列)



1. AAK https://www.aak.com/

2. ADM https://www.adm.com/

3. Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) https://www.a-star.edu.sg/

4. Avant Meats http://www.avantmeats.com/

5. Avebe https://www.avebe.com/

6. Awano Food Group http://awanofood.com/

7. Axiom Foods http://axiomfoods.com/#

8. Baicaowei https://www.vipbcw.com/

9. Beijing Technology & Business University http://english.btbu.edu.cn/

10. Betagro Group http://www.betagro.com/intro

11. Beyond Meat https://www.beyondmeat.com/

12. Buhler https://www.buhlergroup.com/content/buhlergroup/global/en/homepage.html

13. Calysta http://calysta.com/

14. Cargill https://www.cargill.com/

15. Cellivate Technologies https://www.cellivate.xyz/

16. Charoen Pokphand Foods https://www.cpfworldwide.com/en/home

17. DAIZ https://www.daiz.inc/

18. Danisco (China) Investment https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/company/ACHDOZ:CH

19. DSM https://www.dsm.com/corporate/home.html

20. Duoning Biotech https://www.duoningbio.net/

21. DuPont https://www.dupont.com/

22. Fuji Oil https://www.fujioil.co.jp/en/index.html

23. Givaudan https://www.givaudan.com/

24. Glico Nutrition https://www.glico.com/nutrition/en/

25. Growthwell Group http://growthwellfoods.com/

26. Hey Maet http://heymaet.com/

27. Hongchang Biotech (Suzhou) http://en.hongchangfood.cn/

28. Impossible Foods https://impossiblefoods.com/

29. Ingredion https://www.ingredion.com/

30. Integriculture https://integriculture.jp/?locale=en

31. Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) https://www.jst.go.jp/EN/

32. Jiangnan University http://english.jiangnan.edu.cn/

33. Jinnong http://www.jinnongbio.com/html/en/

34. Jinzi Ham https://www.reuters.com/companies/002515.SZ

35. JUST https://www.ju.st/en-us

36. Kagoshima University https://www.kagoshima-u.ac.jp/en/

37. Karana https://eatkarana.com/

38. Kerry https://www.kerrygroup.com/

39. KosmodeHealth https://kosmodehealth.com/

40. Lesaffre https://www.lesaffre.com/

41. Let's Plant Meat https://www.letsplantmeat.co/

42. Life 3 Biotech https://www.life3.co/

43. Loma Linda https://atlanticnaturalfoods.com/loma-linda/

44. Marvelous Foods https://marvelousfoods.com/

45. Mitsui Co https://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/index.html

46. Monde Nissin https://www.mondenissin.com/

47. Nanjing Agricultural University http://english.njau.edu.cn/

48. Nanjing Zhouzi Future Food http://www.js.xinhuanet.com/2020-01/22/c_1125492974.htm

49. Nanyang Technological University (NTU) https://www.ntu.edu.sg/Pages/home.aspx

50. National University of Singapore (NUS) http://www.nus.edu.sg/

51. Nestle https://www.nestle.com/

52. NH Foods https://www.nipponham.co.jp/eng/

53. Ningbo Sulian Food https://technode.com/2019/06/12/start-ups-and-incumbents-battle-for-chinas-meatless-future/

54. Nishimoto Co. https://www.wismettac.com/en/index.html

55. Nissin Foods https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/

56. Omni Foods https://omnipork.co/

57. Otsuka Food https://www.otsuka.com/en/rd/consumer/

58. Pepsico https://www.pepsico.com/

59. PFI Foods http://www.pfifoods.com/

60. Phuture Foods http://phuturemeat.com/

61. Phyto Corporation https://www.phytoco.com/

62. Pulmuone https://www.pulmuonefoodsusa.com/

63. Quorn https://www.quorn.co.uk/about-quorn/protein

64. Robobank https://www.rabobank.com/en/home/index.html?languageDoesNotExists=zh

65. Roquette https://www.roquette.com/

66. Shanxi Nutranovo http://www.nutranovo.com/

67. Shinshu University https://www.shinshu-u.ac.jp/english/

68. Shiok Meats https://shiokmeats.com/

69. Shuangta Food http://en.shuangtafood.com/

70. SiCell https://technology-info.net/index.php/2019/12/25/optimistic-about-cell-culture-meat-artificial-meat-startup-sicell-needs-to-cultivate-fat-breakthrough/

71. Sophie's BioNutrients https://www.linkedin.com/in/eugene-wang-2957b86/

72. South China University of Technology https://www.scut.edu.cn/en/

73. SPC Samlip http://www.spc.co.kr/spc/eng/group/GF_samlip.spc

74. Starfield https://www.starfieldcn.com/

75. Sumitomo Corporation https://www.sumitomocorp.com/en/jp

76. Supersun http://supersunvegefood.lk/

77. Tereos https://tereos.com/en/#

78. TerViva https://www.terviva.com/

79. The Chinese University of Hong Kong https://www.cuhk.edu.hk/english/index.html

80. The PlantEat https://theplanteat.github.io/

81. Tianjin Norland http://www.norlandbiotech.com/

82. Tokyo Medical and Dental University http://www.tmd.ac.jp/english/

83. Tokyo Women's Medical University http://www.twmu.ac.jp/english/

84. Toriyama Chikusan Shokuhin https://umami-wagyu.com/

85. Triton Algae Innovation https://www.tritonai.com/

86. Tupac.Bio https://tupac.bio/index.html

87. Turtletree Labs https://turtletreelabs.com/

88. UCDI https://www.co2.co.jp/english/

89. University of Tokyo https://www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/

90. Unlimeat https://thespoon.tech/unlimeat-a-beef-alternative-from-south-korea-to-launch-in-u-s-market/

91. Veego https://www.foodnavigator-asia.com/Article/2020/03/24/Plant-based-Veego-Government-backed-firm-launches-Singapore-s-first-local-alternative-protein-production-facility

92. Vegetari Healthy Bites https://www.vegetari.ph/

93. Vesta http://www.vestafoodlab.com/

94. Whole Perfect Food / Qishan http://www.qishanfoods.com/index.html

95. Wilmar International https://www.wilmar-international.com/

96. Worth The Health Foods https://www.wthfoods.ph/

97. Z-Rou http://www.z-roumeat.com/

98. Zero Meat https://zeromeat.jp/

99. Zhen Meat https://zhenmeat.com/en

100. Zikooin https://zikooin-market.com/



附錄二: 主要投資者名單 (根據地區劃分)



1. Brinc 香港 https://www.brinc.io/

2. Green Monday Ventures 香港 https://greenmonday.org/en/ventures/

3. Horizons Ventures 香港 https://www.horizonsventures.com/

4. Lever VC 香港 https://www.levervc.com/

5. Vectr Ventures 香港 https://vectr.co/

6. VU Venture Partners 香港 https://www.vuventurepartners.com/

7. Bits X Bites 中國大陸 http://www.bitsxbites.com/

8. Dao Foods 中國大陸 https://www.daofoods.com/

9. Joy Capital 中國大陸 http://www.joycapital.com.cn/en

10. Matrix Partners China 中國大陸 https://www.matrixpartners.com/

11. Beyond Next Ventures 日本 http://beyondnextventures.com/en/

12. Glocalink 日本 https://en.glocalink.com/

13. Hiroshima Venture Capital 日本 https://www.h-vc.co.jp/

14. RealTech Fund 日本 https://www.realtech.fund/en/

15. Yakumi Investment 日本 https://www.yakumi.co/

16. Big Idea Ventures 新加坡 https://bigideaventures.com/

17. DSG Consumer Partners 新加坡 https://dsgcp.com/

18. Germi8 新加坡 https://www.germi8.com/

19. GROW 新加坡 https://www.gogrow.co/

20. Hatch 新加坡 https://www.hatch.blue/

21. ID Capital 新加坡 https://www.idcapital.com.sg/

22. Innovate 360 新加坡 http://innovate360.sg/

23. Makana Ventures 新加坡 https://www.makanaventures.com/

24. Temasek 新加坡 https://www.temasek.com.sg/en/index

25. VisVires New Protein 新加坡 https://www.visviresnewprotein.com/

26. Mirae Asset Global Investments 南韓 https://www.am.miraeasset.com/

27. Space-F 其他東南亞國家 https://www.space-f.co/

28. Thai Union 其他東南亞國家 https://www.thaiunion.com/en/home

29. Agfunder 亞洲以外地區 https://agfunder.com/

30. Artesian Capital 亞洲以外地區 https://www.artesianinvest.com/overview-vc

31. Blue Horizon 亞洲以外地區 https://www.bluehorizon.com/

32. New Crop Capital (NCC) 亞洲以外地區 https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-crop-capital/

33. Tyson Ventures 亞洲以外地區 https://www.tysonfoods.com/innovation/food-innovation/tyson-ventures

34. Unovis Partners 亞洲以外地區 https://www.unovis.vc/

35. VegInvest 亞洲以外地區 https://www.veginvesttrust.com/







June 22, 2020, 12:01 HKT/SGT

