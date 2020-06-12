德林控股（1709.HK）擬收購加州ONE Carmel超豪華住宅項目加速多元化投資

|
|Friday, 12 June 2020, 07:45 HKT/SGT
來源 德林控股
香港, 2020年6月12日 - (亞太商訊) - 2020年6月11日， 德林控股（1709.HK）發佈公告宣布一項重大交易備忘錄，涉及資金約4000萬港元。根據公告，德林控股集團有限公司將投資500萬美元於Carmel Reserve LLC公司以持有該公司28.5%的股權。Carmel Reserve LLC持有美國加州舊金山灣區的Carmel Valley佔地891英畝的土地，計劃開發擁有73塊超高端住宅地塊的頂級社區【ONE Carmel】。德林控股是在繼併購證券業務及資產，增加基金投資板塊業務之後，又新增了地產開發及環球基金組合，進一步擴大其資產總量，加速進入多元化投資階段。
美國地產一直是全球資產配置的重要組成部分，而加州地區，特別是舊金山灣區及矽谷，更是近年來炙手可熱的地區。由於新冠疫情的影響，部分地區的房產價格開始鬆動下跌，但由於越來越多的人被迫或主動選擇居家辦公，直接拉升了高級住宅及頂級地產的交易量和交易額。特別在以舊金山灣區和矽谷為核心的北加州，互聯網新貴及富豪正在積極購買土地，甚至遷移企業總部至更適宜辦公居住的區域，以適應未來新的更多變的辦公需求。
德林控股的核心業務之一是為家族客戶提供聯合型家族辦公室服務，並且已經穩健經營近10年。亞洲客戶對地產投資的需求與日俱增，更促使了德林控股在全球範圍內尋找適宜投資及居住的稀缺地產項目。此次投資項目不僅能夠加速德林控股在新業務範圍的擴展，服務更多家族辦公室客戶，更將有助於ONE Carmel項目接下來的開發及銷售。而德林控股不僅能夠獲得資產增值的長期回報，更期待藉此進入更加廣泛的地產投資領域，發揮亞洲資本優勢，提升全球戰略佈局。據悉，德林控股已在除香港總部以外的舊金山、新加坡和上海設有合資格辦事機構，為其家族辦公室及家族企業的全球投資服務。
詳情請關注微信公眾號：One Carmel
June 12, 2020, 07:45 HKT/SGT
