Thursday, 30 April 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share: GeoMap Clinical Patient Recruitment Platform Now Guarantees Enrollment Numbers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 2020年4月30日 - (亞太商訊) - GeoMap Clinical, the award-winning digital patient recruitment platform, today announced a Patient Enrollment Guarantee, ideal for sponsors wanting guaranteed patient enrollment numbers. See https://tinyurl.com/yd75bxh8.



The GeoMap Platform is now offering guaranteed monthly enrollment targets for sponsors wanting to remove the risk of missing timelines due to slow or stalled enrollment. In addition, GeoMap Clinical doesn't require IRB or EC approval, so it can start recruiting in under 24 hours.



This modern approach to enrollment is 100% digital, and finds the right people via hundreds of health and wellness news and social channels including HuffPost, CNN, Facebook and Instagram, and even patient advocacy websites and community groups.



The GeoMap Platform finds, screens, and then sends patients direct to sites via encrypted email - and doesn't keep their information. GeoMap uses an advanced AI conversational speech or typing technology to determine eligibility - making it easy for young and old patients to find the right trials.



The GeoMap Platform recruits for clinical trials in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and the EU.



The company said:



"The Patient Enrollment Guarantee is a response to client demand. Sponsors wanted a risk-share guaranteed approach from us and we have delivered: A new service specifically for tough to recruit studies or trials that have stalled and need a rescue strategy. For trial rescue clients, this is particularly attractive because it starts recruiting in under 24 hours.



"GeoMap uses advanced algorithms and AI to find the right patients, and screened patient numbers can be viewed on the private Dashboard so sponsors can see exactly what is happening 24 x 7. This guarantee is unique in the patient recruitment sector which typically uses databases to find people then charges per referral.



"Our success is based on our powerful patient finder algorithms as well as our rigorous screener that only allows highly eligible people to connect through to sites. GeoMap is also ideal for pre-recruitment for studies on temporary hold or those about to start."



The GeoMap Platform is a 3-step process:



1. Find the right patients online using advanced algorithms across country specific social and news media, video and online search

2. Screen them using the Proprietary AI Patient Screener Funnel of more than 300+ possible questions

3. Connect them to sites via direct secure encrypted email to the study coordinator/s for a phone call.



The Platform has strict verification and email encryption so PHI is managed in accordance with state and country regulatory guidelines.



For more information and pricing please click here: https://www.geomapclinical.com/fixed-guarantee/



About GeoMap Clinical by TrialWire



The GeoMap Clinical Platform is the world's most advanced geo-location/targeting and AI platform powered by specialist algorithms that find and screen the right people living or working near sites. The GeoMap Platform recruits and screens patients online. Advanced algorithms find the right patients via news websites, social media, health and wellness websites and more, and connects eligible people with sites via encrypted email.



The Platform is a sophisticated location and health profile search service that sends only highly eligible people to their nearest site. It is designed to end pain points across the clinical trials sector, saving time and money at every stage, while ensuring patient privacy and regulatory compliance. GeoMap Clinical Platform is not a database builder. Patient ID is redacted instantly and the focus is instead on finding only motivated patients to support enrollment and retention.



For a briefing please click here: https://www.geomapclinical.com/fixed-guarantee/



Media Contact

Chris Thompson

team@dmgpr.com

AU: +61 2 8218 2144

USA: +1 415 951 3228

Asia: +65 3159 3427



Apr 30, 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT

話題 Clinical Trial Results





http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

