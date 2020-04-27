Monday, 27 April 2020, 16:35 HKT/SGT Share: 中國鼎益豐情況明朗化

香港, 2020年4月27日 - (亞太商訊) - 近日聯交所向今年初復牌的中國鼎益豐(00612)發出聲明，對公司三名已離任的前非執行董事作出譴責。由此可見事件發展至此似乎已接近尾聲，相信公司能夠重新出發，並在新主席的帶領下繼續發展業務。



中國鼎益豐在今年1月復牌後亦發出公告，詳細列出多個月以來的事態發展，當中包括證監會曾致函公司，指其復牌符合公眾利益，及可為投資者提供保障，但需符合一年內證監會不會對公司及其高管提告的條件；而集團隨即就此提交司法覆核申請，認為條件進一步延長了停牌期間，並不合理。但隨著集團復牌，司法覆核亦被撤銷。



集團在復牌後委任了馬小秋作為新主席，根據資料，馬小秋有數十年的創業經歷，在上世紀八十年代剛建省及創辦經濟特區的海南成功地創辦了研究所和公司，在當地成為一時佳話，曾獲邀到海南電視台接受訪問。她及後在2011年以人民幣100萬元的創業資金，在深圳創辦了自己的公司，後來逐漸將事業版圖擴展至北京、香港、新加坡，甚至美國，甚至曾在美國獲邀至聯合國發表演說。



從事態發展，中國鼎益豐擾攘多時的風波已接近尾聲，被譴責的董事亦早已離開集團。而集團股價在復牌初期雖如預期中出現下跌，但及後迅速見底回穩。未來，相信集團將專注於其投資本業，積極發展業務。







