Monday, 27 April 2020, 16:01 HKT/SGT Share: 英國房地產數字貨幣Breezecoin（BRZE）上線 Bithumb Global 交易所

英國, 2020年4月27日 - (亞太商訊) - 由Breeze de Mar發行的房地產數字貨幣Breezecoin（BRZE）將於4月29日在數字貨幣交易所Bithumb Global上市。Breeze de Mar是一家在房地產領域擁有超過60年經驗的公司 。



- Breezecoin是由Breeze de Mar（一家總部位於英國的國際建築公司）發行的房地產類功能型數字貨幣，在美國、德國及土耳其設有辦事處。

- Breezecoin的BTC現貨交易對將於4月29日歐洲中部時間上午9時上線。

- Breezecoin旨在利用數字貨幣消除門檻，使全世界的每個人都能投資房地產 。



Breeze de Mar是英國房地產投資公司Breeze de Mar LTD所擁有的品牌，著名德國建築集團Akpinar Group的繼任者。 Akpinar Group是於德國紮根的建築公司，自1960年以來，一直為當地建築和房地產領域提供建築服務，其中包括商業及住宅等。



有別於其他數字貨幣，Breezecoin與實體資產（即房地產資產）綁定，更設有staking抵押獎勵。使用Breezecoin購買Breeze de Mar的不同房地產項目亦可享有折扣。



Breezecoin首席執行官Harald Kendzia表示：“我們致力打造一個每個人都有權利安全便捷地投資任何資產的世界。憑藉數十年房地產的經驗，我們建立了一個系統，消除高門檻，從而使所有人都能夠方便地投資房地產。”



Breezecoin（BRZE）在Bithumb Global的存幣和提幣分別將於4月27日和4月29日歐洲中部時間上午9時開始。現貨交易對BRZE / BTC將於4月29日歐洲中部時間上午9時上線。



關於Breezecoin

Breezecoin（BRZE）是由Breeze de Mar發行的以房地產為重點的功能型數字貨幣，該品牌由英國房地產投資公司Breeze de Mar LTD擁有。



關於Akpinar Group

Akpinar集團是紮根德國的建築公司，自1960年以來一直為建造和房地產業的商業和住宅大廈提供服務。



關於Bithumb Global

Bithumb Global是一個數字資產交易所，旨在滿足全球用戶的不同需求。 Bithumb Global將利用其深厚的資源和技術來提供廣泛的服務，例如數字資產交易，數字資產發行，區塊鏈項目孵化，去中心化金融以及其他服務等。







Apr 27, 2020, 16:01 HKT/SGT

話題 Press release summary



部門 金融, 业务

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

