來源 脑洞科技有限公司 脑洞科技緊抓市場機遇 業務擴展至智能生活領域 創造跨業務協同效應

香港, 2020年4月15日 - (亞太商訊) - 脑洞科技有限公司（「脑洞科技」或「公司」及其附屬公司統稱「集團」；股份代號：2203）致力拓展集團業務組合，於強化研發及創新半導體、硬件業務的同時緊抓市場機遇，積極擴展業務至智能生活領域，為創造跨業務的協同效應。



脑洞科技執行董事兼代理行政總裁童文欣先生



積極擴展業務至智能生活領域

目前，中國在5G網絡技術上保持世界領先地位並已自2020年起對商用及民用應用全面實施5G網絡。在中國國家政策大力鼓勵及支持科技創新和發展下，人工智能、物聯網、雲計算及大數據處理等將繼續受益。有見及此，集團將致力拓展此板塊的技術增量，以應對智能生活領域中的快速增長需求。



集團於2019年完成收購廣州織網通訊科技有限公司（「廣州織網」），其主要於中國從事寬帶基礎設施建設及為智能場域應用，如智能家居、智能園區及智能社區等提供綜合解決方案，包括用於安全及識別用途的硬件、用於住宅管理、節能及社區服務的軟件。除此之外，集團將繼續尋求其他收購或投資目標，主要集中在可與廣州織網及半導體業務產生潛在業務協同效應的智能生活相關技術領域以及人工智能和物聯網的電子零件領域。



強大及擁有豐富經驗的管理層團隊

為支持集團的業務擴展及發展計劃，脑洞科技聘請了童文欣先生（前富智康集團董事會主席 ）加入集團董事會及管理層團隊，童先生涉獵多個行業包括投資銀行、財務及資訊科技等擁有豐富的營運及管理經驗。另一方面，廣州織網在新任行政總裁劉禕先生（前華為產品線總經理 ）的帶領下，取得了不俗的成績。目前公司已夥拍華為等高科技品牌，正準備推進多個項目合作。



強化研發及創新半導體、硬件業務

過去一年，集團半導體業務遇到不少挑戰，當中尤以中美貿易戰和新型冠狀病毒帶來的影響最大，而集團在國內疫情逐漸受控下已盡快恢復生產及營運。同時，集團明白到半導體行業的特點是技術日新月異及行業標準不斷發展，故有效的質量保證系統至為重要。集團將會繼續致力研究開發及創新，以加強其生產流程及質量控制。



展望未來，集團將積極探索商機，進一步拓展及落實多元化的業務版圖，提升企業實力，包括在中國發展智能園區，支持及推動科技創新，開展及加強與高科技公司的合作。憑藉管理層團隊在移動電信、網絡及智能城市領域的專業知識及人脈網絡，以及與電訊運營商和房地產開發商的良好關係，相信在地方政府的支持性優惠政策推動下，集團能更有效地協助當地政府配置智能園區的基礎設施及提供技術支持，發展及建設完善的智能園區。並以其作為孵化器吸引來自全國及全球的人才和企業在園區內開設其智能技術的研發及生產線。



有關脑洞科技有限公司（股份代號：2203）

脑洞科技有限公司（「脑洞科技」，前身為泰邦集團國際控股有限公司）意欲搜尋挖掘全球領先的科技研究成果，成爲全球領先的科技產品、智能場域應用解決方案提供者，服務於大眾的居家、社區生活。脑洞科技作為半導體製造商及基於智能通訊基礎架構的智能場域解決方案提供商進行運營。集團涵蓋並提供圍繞智能家居、智能社區、智能城市主題的產品和解決方案，包括但不限於智能通訊設備零部件，用於安全目的的軟件和硬體等，而且客戶遍佈世界各地，包括中國、香港、韓國、泰國、越南、台灣及歐洲等。







