Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織,我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。 Monday, 13 April 2020, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Avance Clinical Australian CRO Avance Clinical Designated an Essential Service as Strong Demand from Sponsors Continues Amid COVID-19 Crisis

澳大利亞阿德萊德, 2020年4月13日 - (亞太商訊) - Leading Australian CRO Avance Clinical said there was still strong demand from Asian and US sponsors, and commended Australian sites that had risen to the challenge to deliver for Avance Clinical clients during this difficult time.



Avance Clinical is a medium-sized full-service CRO known for its nimble and collaborative approach, with more than 20-years of experience in managing early phase trials.



Avance Clinical's Chief Strategist Ben Edwards said a key factor in sponsor demand is the speed and attractive cost of running trials in Australia. In particular, they include:



- The Australian Government financial rebate of more than 40% on clinical trial spend

- No IND required for clinical trials and streamlined regulatory processes

- Advanced medical, research and scientific community, leading investigators and KOLs, and modern medical facilities



Watch video - how we work here https://www.avancecro.com/



Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen, who has a background in pure research, said sponsors saw the value of running studies in Australia.



"In addition, Australia is not as hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis which has meant we can work with sites to deliver studies that might otherwise be put on hold, costing time and money and causing crippling delays to drug pipelines," said Ms Lungershausen.



"We are pleased to be the Australian CRO of choice for international sponsors," she said.



"Australia's reputation for FDA compliant scientific and research excellence, its advanced healthcare, and the opportunity to access patients in a less clinical trial competitive environment further reinforces its advantage as a destination for clinical trials."



For more information about the benefits of running your next study in Australia contact us: https://www.avancecro.com/contact-us/



About Avance Clinical



Avance Clinical has more than 20-years of experience and is now one of Australia's leading Contract Research Organisations. Avance Clinical facilitates quality drug development by aligning people, skills, and expertise in the pursuit of drug development for a healthier world.



Avance Clinical is committed to providing high-quality clinical research services with its highly-experienced team. The collective pool of knowledge and experience at Avance Clinical continually grows through the careful selection of experts who also demonstrate passion in their chosen field.



Avance Clinical offers high quality services in an established clinical trial ecosystem, that includes world-class Investigators and Sites able to access specialised patient groups. Other benefits include:



1. The Government R&D grant means more than 40% rebate on clinical trial spend

2. Telehealth pivot during COVID-19 pandemic - speed and continuity

3. Site Initiation Visit (SIV) and Study Start achieved in 5 - 6 weeks

4. No IND required for clinical trials

5. Full GMP material is not mandated for Phase I clinical trials

6. Established clinical trial environment with world-class Investigators and sites

7. Established healthy subject databases and specialised patient populations

8. Five independent Phase 1 facilities across Australia including hospital-based units for critical care

9. Major hospitals with world class infrastructures and dedicated Clinical Trial Units with a long track-record in FDA compliant research

10. Seasonal studies: Northern hemisphere Sponsors can conduct their studies year-round by taking advantage of Australia's counter-flu and allergy seasons.



Media Contact:

media@avancecro.com

Chris Thompson



Apr 13, 2020, 09:00 HKT/SGT

話題 Clinical Trial Results



部門 制药及生物技术, 健康与医药

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

Avance Clinical Apr 9, 2020, 14:00 HKT/SGT 澳大利亞CRO Avance Clinical指定了一項基本服務,因為在新冠肺炎危機期間,來自讚助商的強烈需求仍在持續 Apr 3, 2020, 13:00 HKT/SGT Avance Clinical 公司的亞太生物科技客戶選擇澳大利亞進行臨床試驗的主要原因 Mar 20, 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT 澳大利亞CRO, Avance Clinical公司在COVID-19疫苗和臨床試驗治療方案方面具有得天獨厚的優勢 更多新闻 >> Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network 頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS 美國: +1 800 291 0906 | 北京: +86 400 879 3881 | 香港: +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡: +65 6653 1210 | 東京: +81 3 6859 8575

   